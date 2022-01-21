Scotland Adds Kiosks At Railway Stations

Interesting news out of Scotland and the kiosks going in. Saw on Yahoo. Seems to be a group of eight comprised of kiosk.

Passengers at some of the UK’s most isolated railway stations will soon no longer need to wave down train drivers after a new system is installed.

Travellers at eight stations in the Scottish Highlands will be required to press a button at an electronic kiosk rather than use hand signals to request that the next train stops to let them board, Network Rail said.

The kiosks are linked to train drivers’ cabs by radio.

The new system will be used at Scotscalder, Altnabreac, Kinbrace, Kildonan, Dunrobin Castle, Rogart, Invershin and Culrain stations from summer 2022.

They are all on the Far North Line, which is the UK’s most northerly rail line.

There are around 135 stations on Britain’s railways where low demand means passengers are required to request that trains stop.