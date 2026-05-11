Square Launches “Square for Drive-Thru” to Boost Speed and Accuracy for Quick-Service Restaurants

By | May 11, 2026
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Last Updated on May 11, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Summary of Key Points for New Drive Thru by Square

1. End-to-End Drive-Thru Integration Square for Drive-Thru is a purpose-built solution that connects order capture, kitchen operations (KDS), and customer handoff into one workflow. It is designed specifically to help Quick-Service Restaurants (QSRs) manage their highest-volume sales channel.

2. Strategic Partnerships The hardware and digital signage components were developed in partnership with industry experts The Howard Company and Nanonation. This ensures high-quality digital menu boards and order confirmation screens that integrate directly with Square’s software.

3. Enhanced Accuracy & Speed Key features include:

  • Order Confirmation Screens: Customers see their orders in real-time, reducing errors.

  • Automatic Order Numbering: Simplifies staff coordination and ensures the right order reaches the right car.

  • Unified Reporting: Drive-thru data is integrated with Square’s broader ecosystem (marketing, loyalty, and payroll).

4. Advanced Tools for Larger Operators Alongside the drive-thru launch, Square introduced several “upmarket” features:

  • Reporting API: Allows multi-location businesses to pull data into their own BI tools.

  • Menu Combos: Simplifies merchandising and upselling (e.g., burger, fries, and drink bundles).

  • Custom Report Builder: Enables personalized reporting on sales, labor, and taxes within the Square Dashboard.

5. Availability Square for Drive-Thru is currently in an Early Access Program, with a full broad release scheduled for Summer 2026. It will be showcased at the National Restaurant Association show in Chicago (May 16–19, 2026).

Resources

Posts 2026: 18
A-Restaurant Drive Thru Kiosk
Author: Craig Allen Keefner

With over 40 years in the industry, Craig is considered to be one of the top experts in the field. Kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and thousands of others. Craig was co-founder of kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global -- Currently he manages The Industry Group

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