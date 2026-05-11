Last Updated on May 11, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner
Summary of Key Points for New Drive Thru by Square
1. End-to-End Drive-Thru Integration Square for Drive-Thru is a purpose-built solution that connects order capture, kitchen operations (KDS), and customer handoff into one workflow. It is designed specifically to help Quick-Service Restaurants (QSRs) manage their highest-volume sales channel.
2. Strategic Partnerships The hardware and digital signage components were developed in partnership with industry experts The Howard Company and Nanonation. This ensures high-quality digital menu boards and order confirmation screens that integrate directly with Square’s software.
3. Enhanced Accuracy & Speed Key features include:
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Order Confirmation Screens: Customers see their orders in real-time, reducing errors.
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Automatic Order Numbering: Simplifies staff coordination and ensures the right order reaches the right car.
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Unified Reporting: Drive-thru data is integrated with Square’s broader ecosystem (marketing, loyalty, and payroll).
4. Advanced Tools for Larger Operators Alongside the drive-thru launch, Square introduced several “upmarket” features:
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Reporting API: Allows multi-location businesses to pull data into their own BI tools.
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Menu Combos: Simplifies merchandising and upselling (e.g., burger, fries, and drink bundles).
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Custom Report Builder: Enables personalized reporting on sales, labor, and taxes within the Square Dashboard.
5. Availability Square for Drive-Thru is currently in an Early Access Program, with a full broad release scheduled for Summer 2026. It will be showcased at the National Restaurant Association show in Chicago (May 16–19, 2026).
Resources
- https://squareup.com/us/en/press/square-for-drive-thru
- https://finance.yahoo.com/sectors/technology/articles/square-adds-drive-thru-menu-140000171.html
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