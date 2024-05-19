Food Delivery Wonder and Marc Lore

Food Delivery

Super article on NY Times on Food Delivery. Marc Lore, the entrepreneur behind Diapers.com and Jet.com, would like to disrupt food delivery. But he really wants to build a brand that actually lasts.

Summary

Marc Lore’s Ventures : Marc Lore, known for founding Diapers.com and Jet.com, has invested in various projects since leaving Walmart.com in 2021, including a nuclear fusion start-up and plans for a new city.

: Marc Lore, known for founding Diapers.com and Jet.com, has invested in various projects since leaving Walmart.com in 2021, including a nuclear fusion start-up and plans for a new city. Wonder Startup : Lore’s latest venture, Wonder, aims to revolutionize food delivery with a focus on quality and speed, starting with cooking vans in New Jersey suburbs and expanding to physical locations.

: Lore’s latest venture, Wonder, aims to revolutionize food delivery with a focus on quality and speed, starting with cooking vans in New Jersey suburbs and expanding to physical locations. Growth and Investment : After a $350 million capital raise, Lore took over as CEO of Wonder, with personal investments over $200 million and plans for an IPO targeting a $30 billion valuation 1 2 .

: After a $350 million capital raise, Lore took over as CEO of Wonder, with personal investments over $200 million and plans for an IPO targeting a $30 billion valuation . Operational Strategy: Wonder’s approach involves electric equipment for cooking, centralized food prep, and a goal to limit delivery zones to within 10 minutes for efficiency and quality control.

What we liked