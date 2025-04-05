Food Lockers for Pickup

Food Lockers

We were happy to see the latest food locker for pickup iteration from Apex for food pickup (Applebees). New enterprise person is Zak Bertram (ex-Grubby). We first ran into Apex in 2021 when they launched food pickup lockers for college campuses. Not too much later came all the little robot delivery automation. Remember those? The pickup locker picture is from Long Island circa 2025.

We haven’t looked at Starship recently (robots designed to deliver hot food, groceries, and industrial supplies. They utilize a combination of radars, cameras, sensors, and machine learning to navigate and identify objects, ensuring efficient delivery.)

Panasonic generally tries to do everything but nothing in particular very well, or they lose interest if insufficient sales volume). Maybe they resurrect lockers once buzz hits certain threshold.

Meanwhile Apex seems moving ahead and good time to review.

Exposition of Apex

Apex Pickup Solutions and related Apex companies are involved in several innovative projects across various industries. Here are the latest updates:

Apex Order Pickup Solutions

Apex Order Pickup Solutions focuses on smart locker systems for seamless order pickup and returns, particularly in foodservice, retail, and campus dining environments. Recent highlights include:

Campus Dining Smart Lockers : Apex has been implementing automated food lockers in colleges and universities to streamline mobile order pickup. These lockers reduce wait times to 10 seconds, eliminate missing orders, and improve efficiency for campus dining teams24.

24/7 Pickup Lockers : Apex introduced 24/7 smart lockers at Behler-Young locations in Grand Rapids and KDC, allowing customers to retrieve orders anytime with a unique access code2.

Airport Food Lockers : Airports have adopted Apex Smart Food Lockers for fast, secure food order pickups, enhancing traveler convenience4.

ApexIQ™ Software: The company leverages its proprietary ApexIQ software to optimize labor efficiency, throughput, and customer experiences through real-time data insights5.

Apex Warehouse Systems

Apex Warehouse Systems has completed several high-profile projects aimed at optimizing warehouse functionality:

ASRS Pallet Shuttle Installation : A semi-automated system was installed for a food products manufacturer, providing 70% more storage than standard racking1.

Furniture Distribution Center Consolidation : Three distribution centers were merged into one efficient facility to streamline operations for a furniture company1.

Cold Storage Solutions : Apex developed underground selective and drive-in racks for high-volume cold storage warehouses1.

New Distribution Center in Salt Lake City: Phase one of a major consumer goods distribution center was completed to serve as a hub for optimized inventory control and order processing1.

Apex Waste Solutions

In Colorado, Apex Waste Solutions has been working on integrating waste services following its acquisition of Waste Management and Twin Enviro Services. Key developments include:

Upgraded Recycling Facilities : Expansion of the Milner Landfill materials recovery facility to handle higher recycling volumes efficiently3.

Community Recycling Services: Offering single-stream recycling with sorting into marketable categories for glass, cardboard, and paper across Routt County3.

These projects demonstrate Apex’s commitment to innovation across logistics, order pickup technology, warehousing, and waste management.

More Food Locker content

Research and Background

How popular are food pickup lockers becoming. What is market size?

Food pickup lockers are becoming increasingly popular as consumers prioritize convenience, safety, and efficiency in food delivery and storage. This trend is fueled by technological advancements, urbanization, and shifting consumer preferences. Here’s an overview of their popularity and market size: Popularity of Food Pickup Lockers Consumer Demand for Convenience: Food lockers allow customers to retrieve orders at their convenience, bypassing queues and avoiding direct contact with delivery personnel, which aligns with modern lifestyles58.

Contactless delivery has become a key driver post-pandemic, with nearly 70% of consumers preferring such options15. Technological Integration: Smart food lockers incorporate IoT sensors, mobile apps, and temperature control systems to ensure food freshness and ease of use179.

Integration with food delivery platforms further streamlines the process for consumers and businesses28. Expansion Across Sectors: Food lockers are increasingly used in high-traffic areas like grocery stores, workplaces, residential complexes, and hospitals25.

Specialized lockers cater to dietary preferences such as organic or gluten-free foods, appealing to niche markets1. Sustainability: Many companies are adopting eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient designs for lockers to attract environmentally conscious consumers17. Market Size Global Growth: The smart food locker market was valued at $450 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%7.

The broader smart food delivery locker market is expected to grow from $1.2 billion in 2024 to $3.5 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 12.5%6. Regional Insights: North America dominates the market due to technological advancements and widespread adoption in urban areas29.

Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid growth with a CAGR exceeding 15%, driven by urbanization and demand for convenient solutions in cities like Tokyo and Shanghai14. Segment-Specific Growth: Grocery lockers in retail are projected to grow from $140.6 million in 2024 to $200.12 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 4%3.

Smart fresh food lockers designed for preserving perishable items are also gaining traction as consumer focus on health and safety increases7. The growing adoption of food lockers reflects a significant shift toward convenience-driven solutions in the food industry, supported by technological innovation and evolving consumer behaviors. This market is poised for substantial growth over the next decade.