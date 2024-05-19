Assistive Technology 2024 Explanation

Assistive technology refers to a wide range of tools and services that help people with disabilities live more independently and participate fully in society. Some of the most common types of assistive technology include:

Braille: Braille is a tactile writing system that uses raised dots to represent letters and numbers. It is used by people who are blind or have low vision.

Braille is a tactile writing system that uses raised dots to represent letters and numbers. It is used by people who are blind or have low vision. Tactile navigation: Tactile navigation uses raised or textured surfaces to help people with visual impairments find their way around. It can be found on sidewalks, in buildings, and on public transportation.

Tactile navigation uses raised or textured surfaces to help people with visual impairments find their way around. It can be found on sidewalks, in buildings, and on public transportation. Audio: Audio assistive technology includes devices such as audiobooks, speech synthesizers, and screen readers that convert text to speech. It is used by people who are blind, have low vision, or have learning disabilities.

Audio assistive technology includes devices such as audiobooks, speech synthesizers, and screen readers that convert text to speech. It is used by people who are blind, have low vision, or have learning disabilities. Screen readers: Screen readers are software programs that read text aloud from computer screens. They are used by people who are blind or have low vision.

Screen readers are software programs that read text aloud from computer screens. They are used by people who are blind or have low vision. Multilingual: Assistive technology can be multilingual, supporting multiple languages and dialects. This is important for people who speak more than one language or who live in multilingual communities.

Assistive technology has come a long way in recent years, and there are now many innovative and affordable options available. As technology continues to develop, we can expect to see even more powerful and effective assistive technology tools in the future.

Craig Keefner, director of kiosk association adds, “New regulations regarding assistive technology are set to be released shortly by the U.S. Access Board. Guidelines for EV charging stations as well as Self-Service are on the table.”

Recently we added Dot Inc. with their assistive technology for Braille users — “We are thrilled to welcome Dot Inc. to the Accessibility Committee,” said Craig Keefner, Executive Director of KMA Kiosk Association. “Their dedication to accessibility aligns perfectly with our mission, and their contributions will be instrumental in shaping the future of assistive technology and inclusive kiosk technologies.”

Dot Inc. is known for its innovative solutions like Dot Pad, the first tactile graphic device for the visually impaired. It shows maps, images, and graphics in braille and tactile formats. Their Accessible kiosks combine tactile displays with other tech, making info easily accessible in stores and public places. At CES 2023, Dot Inc. received three awards, including one for Best Innovation in Accessibility.

What is Assistive Technology

Assistive technology refers to a diverse range of tools, devices, software, and equipment designed to enhance the independence, functionality, and quality of life of individuals with disabilities. These technologies are specifically tailored to accommodate various physical, sensory, cognitive, or communication impairments, aiming to bridge the accessibility gap and empower people to participate fully in society.

Assistive technology encompasses various solutions, including screen readers for visually impaired individuals, mobility aids such as wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs, speech-to-text software for those with communication difficulties, and adaptive computer interfaces. Additionally, it includes specialized apps and devices that facilitate daily tasks, from reading and writing to cooking and driving.

The significance of assistive technology cannot be overstated, as it fosters inclusivity and equal opportunities for people with disabilities, enabling them to pursue education, employment, and social engagement with greater autonomy. This field is continually evolving, driven by advancements in robotics, artificial intelligence, and human-computer interaction, promising even more innovative and effective solutions. As society increasingly recognizes the importance of accessibility and inclusivity, the role of assistive technology in enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities will continue to expand and evolve.

Disabled Statistics – Who Does Assistive Technology Assist?

We researched disablity statistics in 2023.

What Does The CDC Say

From https://dhds.cdc.gov/

Examples of assistive technology in real-life

Restaurant ADA — McDonald’s self-order kiosks utilize multiple assistive technology

Hospitality ADA — Marriott hotel check-in kiosks

Transportation ADA — Southwest Airlines check-in kiosks

Assistive Technology Resources

Potential Consequences of Inaction with Assistive Technology

You are missing out on serving a very large and growing consumer marketplace.

June 16, 2021 — A proposed class of consumers with mobility disabilities has slapped the owner-operators of 139 Wendys franchise restaurants with a suit in Wisconsin federal court, claiming they violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by denying disabled customers full and equal access to the eateries.

See Legal News for complete current and past litigations

2023 most recent is decision for ACB against Quest Diagnostics — attorney fees + remediation ($6M?)

Assistive Technology More Resources

Quick Tips for ADA and Accessibility Compliance