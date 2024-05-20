McDonalds Voice Order Video Example

McDonald’s Voice Order Video
Nice video of prototype McDonalds Voice Order. Imagine 3 of these side by side in a NYC McDonalds. Ambient noise level in a restaurant can easily hit 80 db (Noisy Planet NIH). This prototype Kiosk ordering has 99% accuracy because a human is in the loop on every order…
Accents, dialects and languages are TBD but here is response.
It’s a nice demo albeit not a real restaurant with the typical ambient noise.
The usual questions regarding accents, dialects, languages along with noise come into play.
