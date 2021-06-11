Friday Wrapup – Self-Service News from News Roundup

Here is our wrap on news this week.

News Items

New Fulfillment Channels (Ways to Buy)

New catalog (with pricing) for All-In-One Computers, Touchscreens, Browser Lockdown, Digital Signage CMS and kiosk remote monitoring is live from Digital Business

RFP and RFIs of Note This Week?

100 units or so for internet services for DMV customers at all DMV locations.

Photo of the Week?

We are going to go with the new Burger King Self-Order Pickup. Not a big fan of the “lollypop” format but to their credit the AudioNav from Storm Interface is attached for accessibility. We’ll give them points for that. Most retailers going cheap are the same ones that do not provide accessible technology (and more liability down the road).

Video of the Week

There was a big RFP for temperature kiosks this week from Federal Government and so we’ll opt for nice video of the Olea Kiosks production floor with lots of temperature kiosks, both standup and counter, being prepared for shipment. These units also can be repurposed later for visitor check-in worth noting.