Friday Wrapup – Self-Service News from News Roundup

Here is our wrap on news this week.
News Items
- Digital Signs for Stadiums – Match Made in Heaven
- McDonalds AI Drive-Thru Ordering Violates Privacy Laws
- Nice article on why Casinos are going cashless
- How To Setup an Automat or Ghost Kitchen Explanation
- Latest iteration of British Telecom internet kiosk aka Smart City DOOH Display. Looks like they gave up on transactions. Street Hub Kiosk is the new name
- Bill Payment Kiosks going in at Frankfort, KY from Lane Report — Courthouse Kiosks — Kentuckians will be able to pay court costs, fines and fees at ATM-like contraptions in select courthouses across Kentucky by next year.
- The Kiosk Tradeshow and Kiosk Event Calendar is now back in operation! It has been in inflicted hiatus since March of 2020 but big shows in Vegas in August (HIMSS) and we are attending physical show here in Denver in October for Fast Casual.
- With the new emphasis on pedestrians and city markets we thought this is an interesting example of “interactive spaces” – it is a “kiosk” in Belgium circa 2015. Uses reverse psychology.
- Mental Health Kiosks by Amazon — AmaZen kiosks giving off the wrong vibe article from techspot. Everybody likes to beat up on Amazon.
- New scanner kiosk from Pyramid — Each wing of the kiosk includes a printer, a kiosk payment module, an optional scale and twelve handheld scanners.
New Fulfillment Channels (Ways to Buy)
- New catalog (with pricing) for All-In-One Computers, Touchscreens, Browser Lockdown, Digital Signage CMS and kiosk remote monitoring is live from Digital Business
RFP and RFIs of Note This Week?
- 100 units or so for internet services for DMV customers at all DMV locations.
Photo of the Week?
We are going to go with the new Burger King Self-Order Pickup. Not a big fan of the “lollypop” format but to their credit the AudioNav from Storm Interface is attached for accessibility. We’ll give them points for that. Most retailers going cheap are the same ones that do not provide accessible technology (and more liability down the road).
Video of the Week
There was a big RFP for temperature kiosks this week from Federal Government and so we’ll opt for nice video of the Olea Kiosks production floor with lots of temperature kiosks, both standup and counter, being prepared for shipment. These units also can be repurposed later for visitor check-in worth noting.