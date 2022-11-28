Accessibility For Retail – How To Provide

Current Legal Landscape for Digital Assets Accessibility Risks

Presented on December 6, 2022 at 11am ET

Presenters:

Matt Ater, Lori Sommerfield, and Kim Phan

Join Matt Ater of Vispero, along with Lori Sommerfield & Kim Phan, partners at Troutman Pepper, for a discussion concerning the current state of legal risks for accessibility non-compliance and practical tips for making your retail business digital assets accessible for people with disabilities. We will discuss the current state of website and mobile application accessibility litigation, as well as the increasing threat of enforcement of the Americans with Disabilities Act for digital assets by the U.S. Department of Justice under the Biden administration. Learn how to mitigate legal risks by meeting digital accessibility requirements and creating a usable and accessible retail experience.

Video – ARC Toolkit is more than just a way to quickly find accessibility issues by scanning a page; but is a series of tools that can help developers, QA, and accessibility testers alike perform the additional tests needed to determine if a screen is accessible.

