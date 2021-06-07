Here is a chronology of Perspectives on Self-Service
June 2021
- The latest iteration of the British Telecom internet kiosk aka Smart City DOOH Display. Looks like they gave up on transactions. What’s next for digital signage solution providers? 22Miles and Panasonic tell us. McDonalds McAI seems to be working 85% of the time. Our big feature this month is on digital signage solutions (Go Big or Go Home). Ten different companies contributed. Pretty good crunchbase article on retail and restaurant automation.
May 2021
- Times Square showcase for Taco Bell. All-in-one touch computers on walls & countertops. Marriott Fairfield ADA equipped contactless check-in kiosks. Speaking of accessibility McDonalds announced 100% of its restaurants going fully accessible with NFB guidance. Steel prices have tripled (from $500 to $1600). Keep that in mind. Amazon shows off AmaZen mindful interactive kiosk with mixed reviews. New RFPs listed on RFP page.