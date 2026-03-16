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Last Updated on March 16, 2026 by Staff Writer

Embedded World 2026, one of the world’s most influential exhibitions for embedded systems and industrial computing, took place from March 10–12, 2026 in Nuremberg Messe.

At the event, Giada Technology presented its latest embedded computing and industrial hardware solutions designed for digital signage, industrial automation, and intelligent edge applications.

It signals that Giada is using Embedded World 2026 as a strategic stage to position itself as a serious edge/embedded computing player for industrial, retail, and robotics/automation use cases, not just classic digital signage.

Why this post matters

Visibility at a flagship show

Embedded World Nuremberg is one of the top global events for embedded and industrial computing, so exhibiting there (Hall 3, Booth 3‑255) puts Giada in the same comparison set as other serious industrial vendors rather than only signage/media‑player brands.

Shift to edge AI and industrial

Giada’s recent messaging emphasizes edge AI and industrial platforms (not just DS players), aligning with industry trends of moving AI inference and control closer to devices, which affects kiosk, robotics, and automation roadmap decisions.

Partnership signaling (humanoid/robotics)

The co‑exhibit with Xborg Robot and the XBORG‑H02 dexterous hand at the same booth shows Giada wants to be seen as an enabler for humanoid robotics and high‑payload automation scenarios, which is a higher‑value, longer‑lifecycle market than basic media playback.​

Ecosystem credibility for your space

For kiosk/digital signage and edge projects, this kind of announcement helps reassure integrators and OEMs that Giada is investing in long‑term industrial/AI platforms and will be present in the broader embedded ecosystem (support, roadmaps, and design‑in cycles handled like an embedded vendor rather than a commodity box maker).

Ten big themes stood out at Embedded World 2026 this year.

1. Strong growth and global reach

Around 36,000 visitors from nearly 90 countries, up more than 13% vs. 2025, underscoring the show’s pull as the embedded hub.​

1,262 exhibitors from 43 countries filled seven halls, with net space up about 5–6%.​

2. Edge AI as the default

Many conference talks and exhibits focused on getting AI inference to run efficiently at the edge for real‑time control, vision, and analytics.

Award‑winning AI IP like Ceva’s NeuPro Nano highlighted ultra‑low‑power, compressed‑model processing as a core direction.

3. Embedded vision everywhere

Embedded vision systems were promoted as the basis for the emerging “industrial metaverse,” replacing PC‑based inspection with cheaper, integrated platforms.​

Vision‑centric products and an embedded‑vision award category underlined the importance of cameras plus ML for inspection and robotics.

4. Secure, post‑quantum hardware

Lattice’s MachXO5‑NX TDQ FPGA family won “Best in Show” for integrating quantum‑resistant cryptography and crypto‑agility into low‑power FPGAs.

Security was a named award category, showing how embedded security is now a primary design axis, not an afterthought.

A concrete example in our Embedded World context would be something like an FPGA or SoC with built‑in PQC accelerators and secure boot that can switch from today’s RSA/ECC to NIST‑standardized PQC schemes over time, protecting long‑life industrial or kiosk devices against “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks.​

5. Convergence of connectivity (IIoT to 6G)

The program highlighted wired IIoT, short‑range wireless, LPWAN, and cellular (NB‑IoT, Cat‑M1, 5G, early 6G) as a combined toolbox for industrial systems.​

Cloud‑integrated IIoT “total solutions” from providers reinforced the move from components to full stacks.​

6. Ultra‑low‑power sensor and wearable platforms

Best‑in‑Show and award write‑ups emphasized sub‑milliwatt always‑on SoCs (e.g., ECS‑DoT) for wake‑word, motion, and environmental sensing.​

Wearable dev platforms like BeagleBadge showcased dense sensing plus huge expansion options for rapid prototyping.​

7. Displays and HMI innovation

An “Electronic Displays” award category and winners like adaptive e‑paper driving tech showed emphasis on low‑power, high‑readability front ends.

Vendors such as DATA MODUL promoted modular HMI, RFID, and touch systems as building blocks for industrial and kiosk UIs.​

Dedicated award categories for Software, Tools, and Safety & Security highlighted growing complexity in development and certification flows.​

Conference sessions stressed robust toolchains and secure‑by‑design approaches for safety‑critical and regulated applications.

9. Startups and novel architectures

A Startup award category and multiple SoC / IP / IC design entries reflected rapid experimentation with ML‑specific and event‑driven architectures.

RISC‑V and custom accelerators appeared in several low‑power AI and sensor‑processing platforms.

10. New India edition and global expansion

Organizers announced “embedded world India” in Bengaluru (Nov 17–19, 2026) as a fourth location, targeting one of the fastest‑growing embedded markets.​

Tying it to Bengaluru Tech Summit is intended to deepen connections between local design teams, global suppliers, and the conference brand.

Embedded Computing Market — Size & Scale ( Key Data Points)

The global embedded computing market is generally estimated between $95B and $120B annually (2025–2026) depending on whether industrial PCs and edge servers are included.

Industrial embedded computers (rugged PCs, fanless systems, panel PCs) represent roughly $18B–$25B of that total.

Embedded processors and microcontrollers account for the largest share — roughly $50B–$65B annually across ARM, RISC-V, and x86 architectures.

Edge AI embedded systems are the fastest-growing segment, projected to exceed $35B by 2030 with CAGR around 18–22% .

The industrial automation sector represents approximately 30–35% of embedded computing demand , driven by robotics, PLCs, and machine vision.

Automotive embedded systems (ADAS, infotainment, ECUs) represent another 25–30% of the market , making it the largest single vertical.

Retail, kiosks, and self-service systems represent an estimated $4B–$8B embedded hardware segment globally depending on definition (kiosks, POS terminals, digital signage players).

Healthcare devices (medical imaging, diagnostic equipment, patient kiosks, monitoring) contribute $6B–$10B in embedded compute demand.

The Asia-Pacific region accounts for roughly 45–50% of global embedded hardware production , largely due to China, Taiwan, and South Korea manufacturing ecosystems.

The installed base of embedded systems worldwide exceeds 30 billion devices, ranging from IoT sensors to industrial controllers.

Common Definitions of Embedded Computing

Because analysts define it differently, these are the 10 most common interpretations used in industry reports.

Dedicated Function Computer

A computer system designed to perform a specific task rather than general computing (example: ATM controller, kiosk PC).

Computer Integrated Into a Device

A processor or computing system built into equipment or machinery rather than used as a standalone PC.

Real-Time System Controller

Systems designed to operate with deterministic timing , often used in industrial automation, robotics, and vehicles.

Firmware-Driven System

Embedded devices frequently run specialized firmware or RTOS software instead of full desktop operating systems .

Low-Power Compute Platform

Many embedded systems prioritize power efficiency, heat management, and small form factor over raw performance.

Industrial Edge Computer

Ruggedized computing platforms deployed near sensors or machines to process data locally .

IoT Endpoint Device

Small embedded processors acting as connected devices in the Internet of Things ecosystem .

Human-Machine Interface (HMI) Platform

Embedded computers powering touchscreens, kiosks, and control panels used by humans.

Device Controller

Systems responsible for controlling hardware components such as motors, sensors, or displays.

Edge AI Processor Platform

Modern embedded systems increasingly include AI accelerators (NPUs, GPUs, or TPUs) for computer vision and machine learning inference.



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