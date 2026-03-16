Last Updated on March 16, 2026 by Staff Writer
High-Value Exhibitors for Kiosk / Self-Service Coverage
Amusement Expo International 2026 takes place March 16–19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, bringing together operators, equipment manufacturers, and technology suppliers from across the global amusement and family entertainment industry. Organized by the American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) and the Amusement & Music Operators Association (AMOA), the event typically attracts more than 5,000 industry professionals and serves as one of the primary North American gatherings for arcade, redemption, location-based entertainment, and unattended retail technology.
The four-day program combines two days of education sessions followed by a two-day trade show, where exhibitors showcase everything from arcade systems and prize redemption machines to cashless payments, venue management platforms, and self-service technologies. While traditionally focused on arcades and family entertainment centers, the show increasingly overlaps with the broader unattended retail and kiosk ecosystem, including cashless payment providers, ticketing platforms, and embedded systems used in modern entertainment venues and automated retail environments.
Here is our “We should visit” list according to our self-service focus.
These are directly relevant to kiosks, digital payments, or unattended retail.
Payments / Cashless / Fintech
These are extremely relevant to kiosks, vending, and unattended retail.
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Nayax – Booth 2315
Major unattended retail and vending payment platform.
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Cantaloupe – Booth 2614
Very important in unattended retail and smart vending.
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PayRange – Booth 1524
Retrofit mobile payment platform used widely in vending.
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Approvely – Booth 2151
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PAI – Powered by Brink’s – Booth 1429
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Service First Processing – Booth 2405
These companies are critical infrastructure for unattended commerce.
💳 Cash Handling / Kiosk Components
Relevant to self-service kiosks, ATMs, ticketing, and vending.
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International Currency Technologies Corporation – Booth 2655
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Puloon Technology – Booth 2565
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American Changer – Booth 2145
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KLOPP: Money Handling Equipment – Booth 2516
These are core kiosk ecosystem vendors.
🧠 Cashless Systems / Venue Platforms
These run arcade / FEC ecosystems similar to stadium or campus systems.
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Intercard – Booth 1821
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Sacoa Cashless System – Booth 2015
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Embed – Booth 1536
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Semnox Solutions – Booth 2452
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CenterEdge Software – Booth 1521
These companies run closed-loop payment systems similar to transit or stadium kiosks.
🖥️ Actual Kiosk Vendors (Important)
Very relevant.
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iKiosk Technologies – Booth 2308
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Shenzhen Diversity Kiosk Technology – Booth 2706
Those are the only two real kiosk OEMs in the list.
🧾 Ticketing / Self-Service Platform Vendors
Relevant to kiosk ticketing / entertainment venues.
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ROLLER – Booth 2464
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Roam – Booth 2071
🎮 Edge AI / Interactive Tech (Interesting Trend)
Potential AI + interactive kiosk crossover.
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Valo Motion – Booth 2122
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TouchMagix – Booth 2001
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Triotech – Booth 1237
These companies are building gesture / vision / AI interaction systems that could migrate into retail and healthcare kiosks.
⚙️ Embedded / Hardware Adjacent
Possible edge compute or infrastructure angle.
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Pyramid Technologies – Booth 2214
This one is particularly relevant since they produce POS, kiosk, and unattended hardware.
🧠 My Top 10 “Craig Should Visit” List
If I were building a TIG coverage plan, I would prioritize:
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Nayax
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Cantaloupe
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Embed
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Intercard
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Semnox
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iKiosk Technologies
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Pyramid Technologies
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Puloon
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ICT
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PayRange
Those represent the real self-service infrastructure layer.
📊 Strategic Insight for TIG
Amusement Expo has become a testbed for unattended retail technology.
Key themes emerging:
1️⃣ Cashless ecosystems
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RFID cards
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mobile wallets
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stored value
2️⃣ Hybrid kiosks
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ticket redemption
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self-service ordering
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prize vending
3️⃣ Venue operating systems
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Semnox
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Embed
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CenterEdge
These are essentially “mini-cities” of self-service technology.