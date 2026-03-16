Amusement Expo International Preview Starting Today

By | March 16, 2026
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Last Updated on March 16, 2026 by Staff Writer

High-Value Exhibitors for Kiosk / Self-Service Coverage

Amusement Expo International 2026 takes place March 16–19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, bringing together operators, equipment manufacturers, and technology suppliers from across the global amusement and family entertainment industry. Organized by the American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) and the Amusement & Music Operators Association (AMOA), the event typically attracts more than 5,000 industry professionals and serves as one of the primary North American gatherings for arcade, redemption, location-based entertainment, and unattended retail technology.

The four-day program combines two days of education sessions followed by a two-day trade show, where exhibitors showcase everything from arcade systems and prize redemption machines to cashless payments, venue management platforms, and self-service technologies. While traditionally focused on arcades and family entertainment centers, the show increasingly overlaps with the broader unattended retail and kiosk ecosystem, including cashless payment providers, ticketing platforms, and embedded systems used in modern entertainment venues and automated retail environments.

Here is our “We should visit” list according to our self-service focus.

These are directly relevant to kiosks, digital payments, or unattended retail.

Payments / Cashless / Fintech

These are extremely relevant to kiosks, vending, and unattended retail.

  • NayaxBooth 2315
    Major unattended retail and vending payment platform.

  • CantaloupeBooth 2614
    Very important in unattended retail and smart vending.

  • PayRangeBooth 1524
    Retrofit mobile payment platform used widely in vending.

  • ApprovelyBooth 2151

  • PAI – Powered by Brink’sBooth 1429

  • Service First ProcessingBooth 2405

These companies are critical infrastructure for unattended commerce.

💳 Cash Handling / Kiosk Components

Relevant to self-service kiosks, ATMs, ticketing, and vending.

  • International Currency Technologies CorporationBooth 2655

  • Puloon TechnologyBooth 2565

  • American ChangerBooth 2145

  • KLOPP: Money Handling EquipmentBooth 2516

These are core kiosk ecosystem vendors.

🧠 Cashless Systems / Venue Platforms

These run arcade / FEC ecosystems similar to stadium or campus systems.

  • IntercardBooth 1821

  • Sacoa Cashless SystemBooth 2015

  • EmbedBooth 1536

  • Semnox SolutionsBooth 2452

  • CenterEdge SoftwareBooth 1521

These companies run closed-loop payment systems similar to transit or stadium kiosks.

🖥️ Actual Kiosk Vendors (Important)

Very relevant.

  • iKiosk TechnologiesBooth 2308

  • Shenzhen Diversity Kiosk TechnologyBooth 2706

Those are the only two real kiosk OEMs in the list.

🧾 Ticketing / Self-Service Platform Vendors

Relevant to kiosk ticketing / entertainment venues.

  • ROLLERBooth 2464

  • RoamBooth 2071

🎮 Edge AI / Interactive Tech (Interesting Trend)

Potential AI + interactive kiosk crossover.

  • Valo MotionBooth 2122

  • TouchMagixBooth 2001

  • TriotechBooth 1237

These companies are building gesture / vision / AI interaction systems that could migrate into retail and healthcare kiosks.

⚙️ Embedded / Hardware Adjacent

Possible edge compute or infrastructure angle.

  • Pyramid TechnologiesBooth 2214

This one is particularly relevant since they produce POS, kiosk, and unattended hardware.

🧠 My Top 10 “Craig Should Visit” List

If I were building a TIG coverage plan, I would prioritize:

  1. Nayax

  2. Cantaloupe

  3. Embed

  4. Intercard

  5. Semnox

  6. iKiosk Technologies

  7. Pyramid Technologies

  8. Puloon

  9. ICT

  10. PayRange

Those represent the real self-service infrastructure layer.

📊 Strategic Insight for TIG

Amusement Expo has become a testbed for unattended retail technology.

Key themes emerging:

1️⃣ Cashless ecosystems

  • RFID cards

  • mobile wallets

  • stored value

2️⃣ Hybrid kiosks

  • ticket redemption

  • self-service ordering

  • prize vending

3️⃣ Venue operating systems

  • Semnox

  • Embed

  • CenterEdge

These are essentially mini-cities” of self-service technology.

Posts 2026: 7
Trade Show
Author: Staff Writer

With over 40 years in the industry, Craig is considered to be one of the top experts in the field. Kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and thousands of others. Craig was co-founder of kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global -- Currently he manages The Industry Group

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