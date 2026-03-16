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Last Updated on March 16, 2026 by Staff Writer

High- Value Exhibitors for Kiosk / Self- Service Coverage

Amusement Expo International 2026 takes place March 16–19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, bringing together operators, equipment manufacturers, and technology suppliers from across the global amusement and family entertainment industry. Organized by the American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) and the Amusement & Music Operators Association (AMOA), the event typically attracts more than 5,000 industry professionals and serves as one of the primary North American gatherings for arcade, redemption, location-based entertainment, and unattended retail technology.

The four-day program combines two days of education sessions followed by a two-day trade show, where exhibitors showcase everything from arcade systems and prize redemption machines to cashless payments, venue management platforms, and self-service technologies. While traditionally focused on arcades and family entertainment centers, the show increasingly overlaps with the broader unattended retail and kiosk ecosystem, including cashless payment providers, ticketing platforms, and embedded systems used in modern entertainment venues and automated retail environments.

Here is our “We should visit” list according to our self-service focus.

These are directly relevant to kiosks, digital payments, or unattended retail.

Payments / Cashless / Fintech

These are extremely relevant to kiosks, vending, and unattended retail.

Nayax – Booth 2315

Major unattended retail and vending payment platform.

Cantaloupe – Booth 2614

Very important in unattended retail and smart vending.

PayRange – Booth 1524

Retrofit mobile payment platform used widely in vending.

Approvely – Booth 2151

PAI – Powered by Brink’s – Booth 1429

Service First Processing – Booth 2405

These companies are critical infrastructure for unattended commerce.

💳 Cash Handling / Kiosk Components

Relevant to self-service kiosks, ATMs, ticketing, and vending.

International Currency Technologies Corporation – Booth 2655

Puloon Technology – Booth 2565

American Changer – Booth 2145

KLOPP: Money Handling Equipment – Booth 2516

These are core kiosk ecosystem vendors.

🧠 Cashless Systems / Venue Platforms

These run arcade / FEC ecosystems similar to stadium or campus systems.

Intercard – Booth 1821

Sacoa Cashless System – Booth 2015

Embed – Booth 1536

Semnox Solutions – Booth 2452

CenterEdge Software – Booth 1521

These companies run closed-loop payment systems similar to transit or stadium kiosks.

🖥️ Actual Kiosk Vendors ( Important)

Very relevant.

iKiosk Technologies – Booth 2308

Shenzhen Diversity Kiosk Technology – Booth 2706

Those are the only two real kiosk OEMs in the list.

🧾 Ticketing / Self- Service Platform Vendors

Relevant to kiosk ticketing / entertainment venues.

ROLLER – Booth 2464

Roam – Booth 2071

🎮 Edge AI / Interactive Tech ( Interesting Trend)

Potential AI + interactive kiosk crossover.

Valo Motion – Booth 2122

TouchMagix – Booth 2001

Triotech – Booth 1237

These companies are building gesture / vision / AI interaction systems that could migrate into retail and healthcare kiosks.

⚙️ Embedded / Hardware Adjacent

Possible edge compute or infrastructure angle.

Pyramid Technologies – Booth 2214

This one is particularly relevant since they produce POS, kiosk, and unattended hardware.

🧠 My Top 10 “ Craig Should Visit” List

If I were building a TIG coverage plan, I would prioritize:

Nayax Cantaloupe Embed Intercard Semnox iKiosk Technologies Pyramid Technologies Puloon ICT PayRange

Those represent the real self-service infrastructure layer.

📊 Strategic Insight for TIG

Amusement Expo has become a testbed for unattended retail technology.

Key themes emerging:

1️⃣ Cashless ecosystems

RFID cards

mobile wallets

stored value

2️⃣ Hybrid kiosks

ticket redemption

self-service ordering

prize vending

3️⃣ Venue operating systems

Semnox

Embed

CenterEdge

These are essentially “mini-cities” of self-service technology.