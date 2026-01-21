What Giada Is Highlighting
Giada Showcases Next-Generation Gaming and Edge AI Solutions at ICE Barcelona 2026
Leading innovator in embedded computing presents AMD-powered gaming platforms and edge AI solutions for the casino industry
Giada is exhibiting at ICE Barcelona 2026, where visitors can find the team at Booth 3D70. At the show, Giada presents its latest innovations in embedded computing, designed to meet the demanding requirements of modern casino and gaming environments.
ICE Barcelona is widely recognized as the premier international exhibition for gaming, entertainment, and technology, bringing together operators, system integrators, and technology providers from around the world to explore the future of the industry.
Giada Product Highlights
At the Giada booth, attendees will have the opportunity to explore:
- Next-generation gaming hardware engineered for performance, stability, and long-term operation
- Edge AI solutions tailored for intelligent casino applications
- Digital signage players and media solutions for gaming and lottery environments
AMD–Powered Casino & Gaming Computing Platforms
At the show, Giada demonstrated two new computing devices (D108 and CB5-108) powered by AMD Ryzen™ 8000 Series processors, delivering advanced graphics performance and on-chip AI acceleration in compact, industrial-grade platforms.
The AMD Ryzen™ 8000 Series integrates a high-performance GPU with an AI-enabled NPU, offering up to 38 TOPS of AI performance. This powerful combination enables intelligent gaming, real-time content processing, and high-resolution multi-display output—making it ideal for modern casino floors, digital signage, and gaming machines that require stability, performance, and long-term reliability.
Welcome to join Giada
Giada looks forward to welcoming partners, customers, and industry professionals at ICE Barcelona 2026 to exchange ideas and explore how advanced computing solutions can drive the next wave of innovation in gaming and entertainment.