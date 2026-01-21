Giada is exhibiting at ICE Barcelona 2026, where visitors can find the team at Booth 3D70. At the show, Giada presents its latest innovations in embedded computing, designed to meet the demanding requirements of modern casino and gaming environments. ICE Barcelona is widely recognized as the premier international exhibition for gaming, entertainment, and technology, bringing together operators, system integrators, and technology providers from around the world to explore the future of the industry. Date: January 21, 2026 and Event: ICE Barcelona 2026 – a major international gaming, entertainment, and technology exhibition.

What Giada Is Highlighting

Giada is exhibiting its latest embedded computing solutions designed for the casino, gaming, and entertainment industries. The company is at Booth 3D70 during the show.

Featured Technologies on Display

1. Next-Generation Gaming Hardware

Purpose-built hardware engineered for high performance, stability, and long-term operation in demanding environments.

2. Edge AI Solutions

Intelligent computing solutions tailored for AI-driven casino and gaming applications.

3. Digital Signage & Media Solutions

Players and media tech suitable for gaming floors, lottery displays, and dynamic content workflows.

AMD-Powered Platform Highlights

Giada is demonstrating two new embedded systems:

D108

CB5-108

Both are built on AMD Ryzen™ 8000 Series processors , offering:

Advanced graphics performance

AI acceleration (up to ~38 TOPS)

Compact industrial-grade design

Ideal for real-time content processing, multi-display outputs, and long-term 24/7 operation on casino floors or digital signage deployments.

Stop By and Visit

Giada invites partners, customers, and industry professionals to visit them at the event to explore how their solutions support next-generation computing in gaming and entertainment.

Company Background

Founded in 1999

Headquarters in Shenzhen, China , with offices in Hong Kong and Europe

Specializes in digital signage players, edge computers, OPS/SDM modules, and embedded motherboards for enterprise customers worldwide

