Kiosk Benefits, Point-of-Purchase Trends & Merchandise Display

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. point-of-purchase experts weigh in on their predictions for the retail industry as well as what’s new with merchandising displays and interactive kiosks for the upcoming year.

In the second article of our four-part series on visual merchandising challenges, we outline how brands can cater their path-to-purchase strategies to stay in step with how customers shop.

Self-service kiosk technology benefits

Self-service software provider GRUBBRR details the many advantages of self-service technology in quick service and fast casual restaurants.