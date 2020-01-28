Member, picks, Retail Kiosk

Kiosk Benefits, Point-of-Purchase Trends & Merchandise Display

See latest FMA Magazine Winter 2020

Winter 2020 | Issue 04

FMA Magazine Winter 2020

The best of in-store merchandising, interactive kiosks and store fixtures for brands and retailers nationwide.

The FMA Magazine Winter 2020 issue includes articles on:

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. point-of-purchase experts weigh in on their predictions for the retail industry as well as what’s new with merchandising displays and interactive kiosks for the upcoming year.

In the second article of our four-part series on visual merchandising challenges, we outline how brands can cater their path-to-purchase strategies to stay in step with how customers shop.

  • Self-service kiosk technology benefits

Self-service software provider GRUBBRR details the many advantages of self-service technology in quick service and fast casual restaurants.

DOWNLOAD PDF VERSION

====================================

More News

ADUSA and Frank Mayer Announce Partnership

Self-Service Kiosks Meeting Customer Service Needs – Frank Mayer Expands Line