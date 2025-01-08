Best of 2024 Self-Service Kiosk Award Winners – Press Release

Self-Service Award Winners for 2024 —

Innovations in Immersive Technologies

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 8, 2025 — Kiosk Industry Group, the marketing arm of KMA Kiosk Association, announces the Best of 2024 Self-Service award winners. The winners exemplify the best in self-service and kiosk design, including kiosks. You can meet many of the winners and chat at NRF this week. Stop by 1602 (the first booth down A lower level). If you are attending, look us up on the mobile and matchmaking app and say hello. We also donated $100 for every entry made (which were free) to Retail Orphans and IHL.

Reference: PRnewswire and APnews

LATEST NEWS

Contact [email protected] with questions or contacts. We accept no financial commission or paid advertising.

Trophy

ABOUT KIOSK INDUSTRY

Your source for opinions, insights, news, and market trends. Learn from the experts.

ABOUT THE KIOSK ASSOCIATION

Our mission is to inform and educate. https://kma.global/

Thanks to the companies who make this possible.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Craig Keefner

[email protected]

720-324-1837 mobile text whatsapp telegram

MULTIMEDIA:

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0108-s2p-kmaawards-300dpi.jpg

Image caption: Best of 2024 Self-Service and Kiosk Awards.

NEWS SOURCE: Kiosk Industry Group

LINKS