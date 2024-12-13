Retail kiosk – Improving Customer Satisfaction with Online Selection in Store

What is the “Customer Experience Paradox” in retail?

The retail kiosk continues to grow as online merges with brick-and-mortar. Customers expect full selection. Employees can be difficult to find if they are with other customers.

Online shopping the entire catalog is the answer.

• Online shopping, at least on large screens/laptops, is fast and easy—you can check stock, compare prices, and browse without stress.

• In-store shopping lets you see, touch, and try things before you buy.

But you miss the summarized overview of online shopping, and finding the right size or item can feel like a long search.

So, which is better?

Real-life example:

1️⃣ You walk into a shoe store and see a model you like, but not in your size.

2️⃣ You search for support—can’t find anyone.

3️⃣ You finally find support; they check inventory, you wait, and it’s not available.

4️⃣ You look for another pair—same story.

How much easier would it be to have that online overview in-store?

🛍️ This is the paradox:

✔️ We want the speed and ease of online shopping.

✔️ We want the experience of being in a store—to see, touch, and try.

Especially for Gen Z — who grew up digital — the ease of an online experience is essential, even in-store.

They expect the same seamless, instant access to information wherever they shop.

That’s where omni-channel begins.

Best of both worlds? Find out how:

Resource link — https://alpine-kiosk.com/pages/omni-channel-kiosk-for-retailer

Related retail kiosk links