Last Updated on May 25, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Elliot Maras is a premier editorial authority in the self-service, unattended retail, and commercial foodservice industries, bringing over 30 years of investigative journalism and field-reporting experience to the sector. Since 2016, he has led advanced B2B editorial content strategy as the Chief Editor for Kiosk Marketplace and Vending Times, mapping the rapid evolution of interactive touchscreens, smart lockers, Edge AI hardware, and mobile payment integrations.

Prior to his current editorial leadership, Elliot spent nearly two decades anchoring industry reporting as the Editor of Automatic Merchandiser Magazine. His deep, boots-on-the-ground technical analysis has established him as a trusted advisor for enterprise operators navigating critical modern deployment hurdles, including automated age verification, biometrics, unified tech stacks, and stringent ADA and European Accessibility Act (EAA) compliance standards.

About the Author: Elliot Maras

Industry Tenure: Over 30 years of professional B2B reporting.

Editorial Roles: Editor of Kiosk Marketplace , Vending Times , and former long-time Editor of Automatic Merchandiser Magazine .

Core Specializations: Unattended retail networks, transactional commercial foodservice, Edge AI applications, and international accessibility compliance (ADA/EAA).

Elliot Maras is a highly respected veteran journalist tracking the convergence of traditional restaurant technology, interactive kiosks, and decentralized software ecosystems.

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