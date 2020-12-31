KIOSK Information Systems – newest Gold Sponsor for the Kiosk Association

KIOSK Information Systems Gold Sponsor

We want to thank KIOSK Information Systems in Colorado for participating as a Gold sponsor for the Kiosk Association. KIOSK Information Systems is the largest focused kiosk manufacturer in the world. Standard kiosks, custom kiosks, complete software application development in-house and a wide range of warranty and services and monitoring KIOSK provides by default.

KIOSK is an exhibitor at NRF2021 both Chapter One and Chapter Two. Be sure and visit their page.

Example of KIOSK Market Solutions

Retail Kiosk Solutions

Self-Service Returns – improving the returns customer experience to meet the needs of retailers.

Loyalty Kiosks – acquire and retain loyal customers

Endless Aisle kiosks – On average, KIOSK Endless Aisle Deployers report a 1-3% boost in overall store revenues; a higher conversion rates on big ticket items, and up to a 35% lift in secondary purchases when picking up ship-to-store orders.

Bill Payment Kiosks – With over 10,000 units in the field (AT&T, Verizon, TIO…), KIOSK has an impressive track record with in-store reliability and mission-critical field service performance, supporting millions of transactions / month. Bill Payment brochure

About KIOSK Facilities

In-house services are all-inclusive, enabling KIOSK to control total project quality and timing. The 115,000-square-foot manufacturing and development campus is 100% dedicated to self-service solution design, continuing a 25+ year business model. Services are ISO9001:2015 and ISO14001:2015 certified.

YouTube KIOSK

KIOSK helps organizations digitally transform by enabling automation with self-service solutions to improve the customer experience while increasing operational and cost efficiencies. With over 27 years of experience and 250,000+ kiosks deployed, KIOSK is the trusted partner of Top 100 Retailers and Fortune 500 clients; delivering proven expertise in design engineering and manufacturing, application development, integration, and comprehensive support services. We offer an innovative portfolio of kiosk solutions along with managed services and IoT capabilities to ensure a seamless user experience. Learn more at kiosk.com, 800.509.5471.

KIOSK Profile on NRF 2021

Since 1993 KIOSK has led the industry in self-service automation, facilitating digital transformation for leading nationwide retailers, enterprise, and government clients. At NRF KIOSK will be featuring fresh and innovative retail solutions to reduce costs, facilitate transactions, and enhance the digital customer journey. Retail platform categories include:

Returns Management – automated in-store returns solution (in partnership with Doddle)

Automated Checkout – touchless self-checkout solution (in partnership with UST Global)

Endless Aisle

Buy Online Pick Up in Store (BOPIS) lockers

Food and ticket self-ordering with cash and card

In-store bill payment

Temperature sensing automation

Smart signage

With over 250,000 units successfully deployed, KIOSK has deep domain expertise in both platform creation and deployment field services. IoT alerting, active remote monitoring, and sophisticated Managed Services ensure superior nationwide field performance. With 27+ years entirely dedicated to the art of self-service, KIOSK has the passion, expertise, and resources to greatly simplify your path to market.

More Information on KIOSK Information Systems

You can visit the contact page on the KIOSK website or you can submit a request for contact right here.