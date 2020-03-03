Kiosk Ticket Printer

Touchscreen Thermal Ticket Printer by Microcom Announced

PRESS RELEASE

Microcom Corporation standardizes touchscreen display for line of thermal ticket printers.

Lewis Center, OH, March 3, 2020 – Microcom Corporation announces the official inclusion of a 3-inch, full color touchscreen display for 485 series kiosk ticket printers. The touchscreen is now a standard feature which will be included on all 485T and 485TC printers at no additional cost.

The touchscreen presents an easy-to-navigate menu that can be used to adjust various printer settings such as print intensity and registration distance. Users can replace certain configuration utilities, such as IP configuration, with the on-board controls. Once the settings have been appropriately configured, the screen has a locking feature to prevent tampering of settings.

“Box offices tell me they love the feature of being able to switch between FGL and Windows functionality” said Mark Turner, Sales Manager “Being able to print tickets in FGL then switch to a Windows mode for promotional and voucher printing on one machine can save our clients time and money.”

Customer service is a top priority for Microcom and the touchscreen improves the ability to provide a printer that is easy to use with top tier support. From the touchscreen, users can access internal printer information needed for troubleshooting. Users can also access settings that may have required a separate utility prior to the touchscreen.

