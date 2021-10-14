Kiosks Offer Contactless Patient Workflows

From Patientkiosk.io

The CERTIFY Care platform now integrates with Olea’s self-service healthcare kiosks for a satisfying and convenient patient experience.

CERTIFY Health provides healthcare organizations with modernized solutions to optimize patient care and experience, from onboarding to check-in and payments. This includes CERTIFY Care, an omnichannel digital platform that streamlines patient workflows. Some of the primary features of CERTIFY Care include biometric authentication, digital form completion, patient self-scheduling, patient communication, and patient payments.

With Olea® Kiosks sizable presence in the healthcare industry, it made good sense to partner with CERTIFY Health. The CERTIFY Care platform can be integrated into the Olea self-service kiosk for a frictionless and secure in-person experience.

Together, CERTIFY Care and Olea® Kiosks put the user in control and provides an enhanced patient experience. Healthcare providers and staff benefit from reduced front desk congestion and operational expenses while improving payment collection and employee satisfaction. This offering can be deployed in a variety of healthcare facilities, including hospital lobbies, admitting departments, medical clinics, urgent care, and more. With the CERTIFY Care and Olea solution, your organization can simplify administrative processes and focus on providing patients with high-quality care.

