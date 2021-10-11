Tablet Kiosk News – Self Service Kiosks 101 – Everything You Need To Know

Everything you need to know about self-service tablet kiosks and starting your own self-service project!

Implementing a self-service solution can streamline your business operations and reduce costs while increasing customer satisfaction and return visits.

This guide will go over the basics of self-service kiosks, help you decide whether your business or organization would be a good fit for a new kiosk project, and get you started on the right foot.

What is a self-service kiosk?

A self-service kiosk is an interactive tablet or touchscreen computer that allows a customer to access information or services without directly interacting with a person.

Implementing self-service kiosks can allow a business to scale operations more quickly and efficiently while at the same time reducing costs.

Visitors can perform self-service activities independently without waiting for employee assistance while employees can focus on other tasks that provide more value to customers or benefit from face-to-face interaction.

