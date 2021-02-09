Contactless Temperature Kiosk Portfolio Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.

Screen for symptoms of COVID-19 or other infectious diseases using temperature kiosks that utilize sophisticated fever-detection technology and customizable health screening questions.

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. offers two temperature kiosks with a variety of capabilities to meet your needs.

Which one is right for your business?

Contactless Temperature Kiosk (Wrist Only Style)

The best temperature screening kiosk for touch-free monitoring, our Contactless Temperature Kiosk quickly checks body temperatures using an infrared sensor on the wrist.

Customized with a contactless ID reader and wrist scan, the temperature kiosk is an efficient way to screen groups of people quickly and in a safe manner.

Screen for symptoms of COVID-19 or other infectious diseases using temperature kiosks that utilize sophisticated fever-detection technology and customizable health screening questions. The best temperature screening kiosk for touch-free monitoring, our Contactless Temperature Kiosk quickly checks body temperatures using an infrared sensor on the wrist. Customized with a contactless ID reader and wrist scan, the temperature kiosk is an efficient way to screen groups of people quickly and in a safe manner. For more information contact [email protected] or visit Contactless Temperature Reader Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. — YouTube Link

Temperature Screening Kiosk

Screen employees and visitors using sophisticated temperature sensor technology and health compliance questions.

A comprehensive solution to promote workplace safety, the temperature screening kiosk not only monitors employee and visitor temperatures but also features customizable health compliance questions to identify high-risk symptoms or scenarios.

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. Temperature Scan Kiosk. Here is the YouTube link and video below.

Be sure and browse all of the Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. videos available on their YouTube channel

More News From Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.