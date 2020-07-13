Last Updated on July 13, 2020 at 10:59 am

The Ingenuity, Limitations, and Accessibility of Contactless Self-Service Kiosk Options

From the PacielloGroup and Laura Miller – Jul2020 — A post-COVID world has accelerated the adoption of a variety of technologies that provide customers and users with a contactless self-service experience. For example, contactless purchasing – historically used to describe the ability to pay via options such as Google Pay or Apple Pay – enables a user to wave a card or phone in front of a reader without touching it to complete the transaction. More broadly, though, contactless means providing a completely touchless self-service experience through the use of voice, biometrics, or other technologies.

Why are we talking about contactless kiosks?

A fully contactless kiosk doesn’t require a user to touch the screen or input devices to interact. In an effort to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, kiosks have seen a bit of pushback as spreading germs and bacteria when multiple users interact with the kiosk without cleanings in between. Even with the concerns about surface transmission, kiosks are still a better option than person to person interaction, protecting both users and employees from contracting COVID-19.

Technologies that enable a contactless or touchless experience

There are a variety of technologies that can be employed to allow users to limit or eliminate their physical contact with a kiosk. Note that kiosks should offer multiple accommodations to allow for various types of disabilities – a contactless kiosk that requires only gestures is useless to someone who cannot move their arms.

Read full article From the PacielloGroup and Laura Miller – Jul2020 for list and details on the Touchless technology options.

Another useful reference is here onsite and is the Touchless News page.