Daddy’s Chicken Shack, founded by Pace Webb and Chris Georgalas in 2017, is a fried chicken QSR restaurant located in Old Pasadena, California that features American southern flavor with a hint of Asian cuisine. Daddy’s prides themselves on hormone-free, antibiotic-free and free range chicken. Daddy’s also has a booth every sunday at the Smorgasburg open-air food market.

PopID, the daughter company of Cali Group, is a universal gateway for verifying an individual’s identity based on people’s faces for applications such as loyalty, payment, and entry. PopID has various pay-by-face and enter-by-face solutions.

Datacap Systems develops processor and hardware-agnostic innovative integrated payment solutions for any Point of Sale, regardless of system architecture. Industry-standard payment solutions from Datacap are utilized by hundreds of POS applications in an array of vertical markets.

Challenges

Daddy’s Chicken needed to expedite and safeguard the ordering process for their customers and employees. They also needed to be able to provide a safe, contactless payments solution amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. So, Daddy’s Chicken turned to PopID and Datacap.

Solution

Daddy’s Chicken uses PopID’s kiosks with Ingenico Group’s iUC 285 card reader powered by Datacap’s TranCloud™ payments hub. PopID’s kiosks use facial recognition to give customers the ability to update/redeem their loyalty/rewards and pay using their face across multiple restaurant locations. Credit card information is tokenized using Datacap’s payment solutions such that PopID can initiate payments in-store or online without storing cardholder data in any capacity. In addition to data security, this omnichannel approach to payments fosters a universal experience across all channels, empowering PopID to create forward-thinking, friction-free payment solutions for their customers.

Results