Kohls EV Charging Station 2021 & Self Checkout

By | November 24, 2021
kohls kiosks ev charging kiosks

Kohls Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and Self-Service Checkouts

Charging Station

Up close and personal

Road trip to Kohl’s last night. Usually, a trip to Kohls’s is to return something to Amazon. They serve as an incoming return center and are pretty handy. We use Kohls as a pickup point for Amazon orders to family in Minnesota who live in apartment complexes with unsecure package dropoff (that’s another story…). When we drop off a return Kohls gives us a coupon and we end up spending $20 or so.

Last night we actually had some coupons and were shopping but when we parked it was right next to some brand new Volta Charging Stations for electric vehicles, made by Peerless-AV. Very impressive stuff.

The first place 75% of drivers will check for a needed charging station will be Google Maps. That is one reason fast-casual restaurants are looking to augment their drive-thrus to essentially drive-in’s. Rapid charge is 20 minutes for 50 miles. Why not have a sandwich OR do some Christmas shopping at Kohls?

As of today 2118 Volta locations (11/24/2021)

The self-checkouts are nice though they are starting to look their age a bit (they went in last year for Xmas). Toshiba provides most of the hardware though Zebra does the nice self-checkout scanners.  The clerk checkout are still using “Symbol” scanners (sold by Zebra).  Makes me think of Motorola and all the tech they did and owned. Kodak for that matter.

Charging Station and Checkout Photos

 

 

Peerless-AV Charging Station Links

Charging on Google Maps

  • EV Connect Charging
  • Electric Vehicle Charging
  • Volta Charging
  • The common term between them all is “Charging Station”
Charging Station Map

More Charging Station Information

