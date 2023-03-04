Common EV Charging Questions for Homeowners

OLEG LOGVINOV, PRESIDENT AND CEO

In March of 2016 Mr. Logvinov joined IoTecha corporation as a co-founder, President, and CEO. Prior to joining IoTecha Mr. Logvinov was a Director of Special Assignments in STMicroelectronics’ Industrial & Power Conversion Division where he was deeply engaged in market and technology development activities in the area of Industrial IoT including the applications of IEEE 1901 powerline communication technology in harsh environments of industrial IoT. During the last 25 years Mr. Logvinov has held various senior technical and executive management positions in the telecommunications and semiconductor industry. After graduating from the Technical University of Ukraine (KPI) with the equivalent of a Master’s degree in electrical engineering, Mr. Logvinov began his carrier as a senior researcher at the R&D Laboratory of the Ukraine Department of Energy at the KPI.

In January of 2015 Mr. Logvinov was appointed as the chair of the IEEE Internet Initiative. The IEEE Internet Initiative connects engineers, scientists, industry leaders, and others engaged in an array of technology and industry domains globally, with policy experts to help improve the understanding of technology and its implications and impact on Internet governance issues. In addition, the Initiative focuses on raising awareness of public policy issues and processes in the global technical community. He is also a past member of the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE-SA) Corporate Advisory Group and the IEEE-SA Standards Board. Mr. Logvinov also chairs the Industry Engagement track of the IEEE IoT Initiative and created a series of worldwide IoT Startup Competition events.

Mr. Logvinov actively participates in several IEEE standards development working groups with the focus on the IoT and Communications Technologies. Mr. Logvinov is the chair of the IEEE P2413 “Standard for an Architectural Framework for the Internet of Things’ Working Group. He helped found the HomePlug Powerline Alliance and is the past President and CTO of the Alliance. Mr. Logvinov has more than 45 patents to his credit and has been an invited speaker on multiple occasions.

Q: Why, when, and where on your property did you decide to install an EV home charging station? What kind of vehicle is used with this charger? How often do you have to charge? How long does it take to charge? How much does it typically cost in electric costs for each full charge? How much did it cost to pay for your EV home charging station (the product and installation)? Are you satisfied with this home charging system? Any tips to readers? What is your full name, and city/state location?

A: At home, the cost is lower because, with the IoTecha smart charger, I can schedule and start charging my car when the electricity costs are lower, especially when my solar array produces the power. So, I am quite satisfied with my home charger. Charging at my workplace is free. I very seldom charge at destination center chargers.

Q: Please explain what an EV home charging system/unit is, what it does, and how it works.

A: A Level 2 EV home charger is an Electric Vehicle charging system that is capable of fully recharging a battery EV in just a few hours, typically overnight, roughly ten times faster than through a regular home outlet.

Q: Are EV home charging systems designed to be compatible with any electric vehicle that requires home charging? Please explain.

A: It was not always the case. But now there are connector standards, like the Combined Charging System (CCS) standard (that is based on SAE J1772), that are widely used across all makes and models and enable compatibility between most EV chargers, including home charging systems, and electric vehicles. Tesla vehicles currently do not support these standards but have adaptors that enable them to use regular CCS chargers.

Q: Please explain the power capabilities of EV home charging system.

A: There are two levels of charging typically used at the home. Level 1 is using a regular power outlet (at 110V) and most electric vehicles come with a charging cord. Level 2 charging at home uses a 240 voltage. The power capability then depends on the size of the circuit and breaker. For example, the maximum capacity on a Level 2 charger is 19.2 KW on a 100 amp circuit. The maximum behind a 50 amp breaker would be 9.6 KW.

Q: What typically comes with an EV home charging system/product, and what may need to be purchased separately that the vehicle owner may need?

A: An EV home charging system commonly comes with a charger, charging cable, cable holder, gun holster, and connectivity. EV chargers may also include a mobile application or display. o Accessories such as cable retractors may also be purchased separately. Homeowners need to pay particular attention to their panel capacity. Most level 2 chargers are hardwired and require a dedicated circuit sized 40A or more. The cost of installation then depends on the location of the charger in relation with the panel and on the cost of upgrading a panel if necessary. While these can be a bit daunting, the return on investment on driving and refueling an EV is quick and the user experience much more pleasant!

Q: How can/should an EV home charging system be installed, and where is the best location for installation? What kind of electrical hookup is required?

A: EV charging home systems are a long-term investment and should be installed by a professional electrician and up to the standards of The National Electrical Code. The ideal location for a home charger is where it is convenient and close to where the car is parked. Most chargers are capable of being installed indoors or outdoors. There are two ways to install a charger: it can be hardwired, or it can be connected to a dryer plug (Nema 14-50).

Q: Do homeowners who install and EV home charging system need to get a special permit/license/approval from their municipality or their utility company before installing an EV home charging system?

A: Whether a homeowner needs a permit depends on their region. More and more jurisdictions require a permit so those looking to install a home charger should check with their county for the applicable requirements.

Q: Is installation of an EV home charging system best left to an electrician/professional, or can a handy DIYer do this?

A: EV home charging system installation should be done by a professional and meet the requirements of The National Electrical Code. I do not recommend anyone besides a professional electrician install EV chargers in their home.

Q: How long does it take to charge a typical electric vehicle using most EV home charging systems? How much electricity is required, and what is the typical electric cost to charge an EV every day/every charge?

A: The electric cost is dependent on utility tariffs and in some cases time of day when you charge your vehicle. The amount of electricity used depends on battery capacity. For example, a 60 kWh battery vehicle can typically fully recharge overnight. There are also many utility and state incentive programs that may lower costs significantly.

Q: How much do EV home charging systems commonly cost for the hardware/device itself? How much does the installation alone also cost? (Please provide low to high price estimates for each).

A: The cost of an EV charger depends on the power capacity of the charger. Typically, it may cost between $650 and $1500 depending on features and power capacity, from 7.2kW to 19.2 kW. The cost of installation depends on how it is installed, the upgrades needed, and incentives.

Q: Is it a smart idea to install an EV home charging system on your property even if you don’t yet own an electric vehicle? Is this a smart way to future-proof your home and also increase its resale value?

A: It is smart to plan for an EV in certain circumstances. For example, if you rework your electrical infrastructure or install solar. Otherwise, it is smart to wait, as new charger models with new functionalities keep coming to the market. If anything, ensure you are buying future-proof chargers that can be remotely updated. For example, IoTecha chargers are sized for 19.2kW (the max for L2) and include native remote update as well as many physical interfaces to support various integration options with smart home

systems.

Q: How long can owners of an EV home charging system expect the product/system to last before it will need to be replaced, and why?

A: Homeowners should expect their EV chargers to last up to 10 years or more, depending on model and price. EV owners should make sure that the product they are buying is networked and is capable of firmware updates that support technology and feature evolutions and comes with a robust warranty.

Q: Any safety tips that readers should follow when it comes to owning/using an EV home charging system?

A: Check for a UL certification on the EV charging unit. The UL certification sticker means that the equipment meets safety requirements. My other recommendation is to avoid leaving the cable on the floor. Keep the connector in the holster and the cable wrapped around the charger. With that being said, EV chargers are relatively safe devices.

Q: Any other thoughts, ideas, or recommendations you’d like to make?

A: Before buying research state and utility programs for rebates as they can save home and EV owners money.

Q: Are you currently a Costco member

A: No

Q: What is your full name, title, company, city/state location, and email address?

A: My name is Oleg Logvinov. I am the CEO and President of IoTecha, located in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Recharging time depends on your battery’s size, the EV’s charging speed and the charging system’s power output. EV home charging systems are rated in kilowatts [kW], with the most common power outputs being 3.3 kW, 6.6 kW and 11 kW. The More the faster.

Consider too that depending on your location, the utility company may charge a higher rate during peak periods, and a lower one during off-peak.

About IoTecha

IoTecha aims to accelerate the electric vehicle revolution by providing an integrated platform called IoT.ON™ – consisting of software, hardware and Cloud components – for the smart charging infrastructure and ultimately enabling the integration of tens of millions of electric vehicles with the power grid.

