NRF Kiosk – Evoke Best Customer Experience Award Candidate

Check-Out Kiosk Award Nomination NRF Kiosk 2022

We’re excited to announce that we will be attending the National Retail Federation, NRF, in New York City next year! The show is running from January 16th – 18th 2022 and the three-day experience brings together industry visionaries to tackle retail’s biggest topics, demonstrate digital solutions and forecast what the year will hold.

Alongside this our KPOS kiosk has been nominated for the US Vendor VIP Best Customer Experience Solution Award which is such an achievement! Our kiosk is the first of its kind and is being deployed globally for JD Sports Fashion plc.

The main benefit of our kiosk is transforming the successful endless-isle kiosk into a fully transactional staff-assisted order point. It allows the staff to use the POS till system and complete full transactions with the customers which is critically important at peak times, preventing queues and loss of sales.

You can vote for us using this link 👉https://bit.ly/3xnaz5x

