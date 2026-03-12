🔊

News Release — LG used the CSUN Assistive Technology Conference 2026 in Anaheim to showcase a suite of accessibility‑focused products, led by a new self‑service kiosk that debuted in the U.S.

The kiosk, co‑developed with braille specialist Dot Inc., combines a braille panel, sign‑language video guidance, and a screen reader, and its whole stand height can be adjusted at the push of a button for wheelchair users and shorter customers.

Visually impaired testers said the braille panel makes prices and payment status clearer and more trustworthy than relying on voice prompts alone.

LG also showed ThinQ On AI–linked IoT sensors that provide visual, light‑based alerts for events like doors opening or motion detection, plus an “LG Comfort Kit” and TV features such as voice menu readout, sign‑language menus, and hearing‑aid‑plus‑speaker audio output.

This is LG’s second year at CSUN AT; the company frames its expanding presence as part of its ESG goal of “Better Life for All,” emphasizing inclusive design for people of all ages and abilities.

