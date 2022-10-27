Menu Boards – Advantages of ClearConnect – Brochure

Menu Board Advantages
Customers want to enjoy the restaurant experience. They want to see crisp, clear graphics on the displays and even personalized offers. Restaurants need to offer that experience to bring those customers back for more. And that leads to increased revenues.
Digital Signage communicates rich content to make it an engaging experience
38% of restaurants today, want to improve digital customer engagement and loyalty and 74% of Quick Service Restaurants put an easy-to-read menu board at the top of their priority list. The evolution of the drive-thru has certainly led to the importance of digital signage and the customer’s experience from the moment they arrive
Simplification through connectivity
Not only are these easy to read, but indoor/outdoor displays also provide a visually engaging customer experience, and automatically serve up daypart menus. By working off a common application platform, every solution in your restaurant is automatically in sync with one another.
For Key features and benefits download the Panasonic Connect Digital Menu Board brochure
More Posts
- Menu Boards – Enhancing Their Impact – White paper(Opens in a new browser tab)
- Digital Menu Boards — Panasonic ClearConnect™ Restaurant Solutions(Opens in a new browser tab)
- Digital Menu Board Technical Considerations – Indoor & Outdoor(Opens in a new browser tab)
- October 2022 Panasonic Market Updates
What Is Dayparting?
Dayparting is the practice of dividing the day into several parts, during each of which a different type of Content suitable for that time is aired. Content is most often geared toward a particular demographic, and what the target audience typically engages in at that time. Dayparting is setup through the Playlist Setup process.
Examples:
- A restaurant may display breakfast menu from 7.00 AM to 10.00 AM and then display lunch menu till 3.00 PM, after which they promote their dinner menu.
- A retail business may focus on women’s products before 4.00 PM and promote products for teenagers and men from 4.00 PM to closing hours.
The purpose of Dayparting is to maximize exposure to a target audience who may be viewing the display screen at different times of the day.