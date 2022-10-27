Menu Boards – Advantages of ClearConnect – Brochure

By | October 27, 2022
0 Comment
digital menu boards

Menu Board Advantages

Customers want to enjoy the restaurant experience. They want to see crisp, clear graphics on the displays and even personalized offers. Restaurants need to offer that experience to bring those customers back for more. And that leads to increased revenues.

panasonic connect

panasonic connect

Digital Signage communicates rich content to make it an engaging experience

38% of restaurants today, want to improve digital customer engagement and loyalty and 74% of Quick Service Restaurants put an easy-to-read menu board at the top of their priority list. The evolution of the drive-thru has certainly led to the importance of digital signage and the customer’s experience from the moment they arrive

Simplification through connectivity

Not only are these easy to read, but indoor/outdoor displays also provide a visually engaging customer experience, and automatically serve up daypart menus. By working off a common application platform, every solution in your restaurant is automatically in sync with one another.

For Key features and benefits download the Panasonic Connect Digital Menu Board brochure

More Posts

panasonic connect


What Is Dayparting?

Dayparting is the practice of dividing the day into several parts, during each of which a different type of Content suitable for that time is aired. Content is most often geared toward a particular demographic, and what the target audience typically engages in at that time. Dayparting is setup through the Playlist Setup process.

Examples:

  • A restaurant may display breakfast menu from 7.00 AM to 10.00 AM and then display lunch menu till 3.00 PM, after which they promote their dinner menu.
  • A retail business may focus on women’s products before 4.00 PM and promote products for teenagers and men from 4.00 PM to closing hours.

The purpose of Dayparting is to maximize exposure to a target audience who may be viewing the display screen at different times of the day.

Kiosk picks menu boards
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 30 years in the industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.

Related Posts