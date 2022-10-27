Menu Boards – Advantages of ClearConnect – Brochure

Menu Board Advantages

Customers want to enjoy the restaurant experience. They want to see crisp, clear graphics on the displays and even personalized offers. Restaurants need to offer that experience to bring those customers back for more. And that leads to increased revenues.

Digital Signage communicates rich content to make it an engaging experience

38% of restaurants today, want to improve digital customer engagement and loyalty and 74% of Quick Service Restaurants put an easy-to-read menu board at the top of their priority list. The evolution of the drive-thru has certainly led to the importance of digital signage and the customer’s experience from the moment they arrive

Simplification through connectivity

Not only are these easy to read, but indoor/outdoor displays also provide a visually engaging customer experience, and automatically serve up daypart menus. By working off a common application platform, every solution in your restaurant is automatically in sync with one another.

