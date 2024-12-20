Peerless-AV Notable Projects – dvLED Walls Airports, Outdoor Drive Thru

Overview

BigFoot Java, a Pacific Northwest coffee chain, upgraded its drive-thru experience by installing Peerless-AV® Outdoor Digital Menu Boards (DMBs) at its 24/7, double-sided locations. Previously, updating static menu boards was labor-intensive and time-consuming. The new digital boards, integrated with cloud-based CMS, allow remote content updates, improving efficiency and reducing maintenance costs. With weatherproofing (IP66 rating), high brightness (2500 nits), and glare reduction, the DMBs ensure visibility in all conditions. The installation, completed in one day per location, enhances the drive-thru’s appearance and customer experience while eliminating the need for printed updates.

Client Feedback

Kimberly Brecko, CEO of EcoDigital Media:

“We knew Peerless-AV would be the best partner for a long-term scalable solution, including service after sale. We worked together during a very challenging supply chain time in history. Our goal was to provide the most reliable outdoor displays to BigFoot Java. We know many of the internal partners at Peerless-AV, developing trust and keeping afoot of logistics, sometimes daily. We created a strong partnership with a great company, and are very pleased with the high-quality displays that are met with very positive feedback by those in the field experiencing them from installation to present.”

Overview

Sony’s Virtual Production Lab at the Digital Media Production Center (DMPC) in Los Angeles is a state-of-the-art facility for testing top-tier cinematography equipment. Ahead of its May 2023 opening, Peerless-AV partnered with Sony to design and install a custom mounting system for a large dvLED video wall. The wall, featuring both flat and curved sections, replaces a green screen and provides a versatile backdrop for production teams. Peerless-AV created a SEAMLESS Bespoke dvLED Mounting System to ensure seamless integration and high-quality visuals with minimal color shift. The installation, completed in just 10 days, includes 162 Crystal LED B-series cabinets, offering over 13 million pixels — more than 1.5 times 4K resolution. The lab’s opening highlighted Sony’s commitment to advancing virtual production technologies.

Client Feedback

Jason Metcalfe, Project Manager of the installation and Solutions Sales Engineer at Sony:

“Peerless-AV was a logical choice for mounting support. We had a lot of confidence in the quality of Peerless-AV’s products and knew they would align with our intricate design needs. Their in-house engineering and install resources were critical to support this complex and high-profile project.”

Kevin O’Connor, Senior Director, Cinematic Production Solutions, Sony Electronics:

“As a result of this installation, our demo facility achieved an advanced level of immersion sure to wow those testing Sony’s product lineup. We couldn’t be happier with the final product, and we are so excited to show it off.”

Overview

Peerless-AV collaborated with POP Media Technology to install 29 large dvLED video walls throughout Monterrey International Airport as part of a major remodeling project. The goal was to improve wayfinding and communication across busy areas like terminals, check-in points, and boarding gates. The installations featured Absen KL 2.5 LED displays for optimal clarity and durability, and were mounted using Peerless-AV’s SEAMLESS Mounting Systems, allowing customized, secure, and efficient integration. The project enhanced the airport’s aesthetic and functionality, providing travelers with clear flight information and dynamic content, while ensuring seamless, gap-free displays for a modernized experience.

Client Feedback

Gabriel Lopez, Sales Director, at POP MT:

“From previous experience, we knew that any mount provided by Peerless-AV would provide a quick and easy install with reliable, quality performance. However, we also knew the importance of taking time with the project specs and planning stage, without rushing. There were a lot of building regulations and construction considerations so conducting careful site evaluations and taking vital measurements early on, then collaborating on installation steps for the entire mounting structure meant all would go smoothly when it came to placement of the cabinets.”

These client success stories represent just a few examples of how Peerless-AV works hand-in-hand with industry leaders to create cutting-edge solutions that exceed expectations. We look forward to continuing our partnerships and helping businesses achieve their goals with innovative, customized AV solutions.

To learn more about our services and products, visit peerless-av.com/