Peerless-AV Notable Projects – dvLED Walls Airports, Outdoor Drive Thru

By | December 20, 2024
0 Comment
dvled video wall peerless

Success Stories from Our Most Memorable Projects

ByPeerless-AV Team

Dec 11, 2024

At Peerless-AV, we take immense pride in the successful partnerships we’ve built as an installation team. From transforming drive-thru experiences to advancing virtual production technologies, and enhancing airport operations, our client success stories highlight our commitment to delivering high-quality, custom solutions that meet unique project needs.Here are some memorable installations we’ve been fortunate to be involved in and a first-hand perspective about the outstanding results from our clients!

BigFoot Java

Overview

BigFoot Java, a Pacific Northwest coffee chain, upgraded its drive-thru experience by installing Peerless-AV® Outdoor Digital Menu Boards (DMBs) at its 24/7, double-sided locations. Previously, updating static menu boards was labor-intensive and time-consuming. The new digital boards, integrated with cloud-based CMS, allow remote content updates, improving efficiency and reducing maintenance costs. With weatherproofing (IP66 rating), high brightness (2500 nits), and glare reduction, the DMBs ensure visibility in all conditions. The installation, completed in one day per location, enhances the drive-thru’s appearance and customer experience while eliminating the need for printed updates.

 

BigFoot Java drive-thru digital menu boards

 

Client Feedback

Kimberly Brecko, CEO of EcoDigital Media:

“We knew Peerless-AV would be the best partner for a long-term scalable solution, including service after sale. We worked together during a very challenging supply chain time in history. Our goal was to provide the most reliable outdoor displays to BigFoot Java. We know many of the internal partners at Peerless-AV, developing trust and keeping afoot of logistics, sometimes daily. We created a strong partnership with a great company, and are very pleased with the high-quality displays that are met with very positive feedback by those in the field experiencing them from installation to present.”

Sony DPMC

Overview

Sony’s Virtual Production Lab at the Digital Media Production Center (DMPC) in Los Angeles is a state-of-the-art facility for testing top-tier cinematography equipment. Ahead of its May 2023 opening, Peerless-AV partnered with Sony to design and install a custom mounting system for a large dvLED video wall. The wall, featuring both flat and curved sections, replaces a green screen and provides a versatile backdrop for production teams. Peerless-AV created a SEAMLESS Bespoke dvLED Mounting System to ensure seamless integration and high-quality visuals with minimal color shift. The installation, completed in just 10 days, includes 162 Crystal LED B-series cabinets, offering over 13 million pixels — more than 1.5 times 4K resolution. The lab’s opening highlighted Sony’s commitment to advancing virtual production technologies.

 

Sony DMPC case study

 

Client Feedback

Jason Metcalfe, Project Manager of the installation and Solutions Sales Engineer at Sony:

“Peerless-AV was a logical choice for mounting support. We had a lot of confidence in the quality of Peerless-AV’s products and knew they would align with our intricate design needs. Their in-house engineering and install resources were critical to support this complex and high-profile project.”

Kevin O’Connor, Senior Director, Cinematic Production Solutions, Sony Electronics:

“As a result of this installation, our demo facility achieved an advanced level of immersion sure to wow those testing Sony’s product lineup. We couldn’t be happier with the final product, and we are so excited to show it off.”

Monterrey International Airport

Overview

Peerless-AV collaborated with POP Media Technology to install 29 large dvLED video walls throughout Monterrey International Airport as part of a major remodeling project. The goal was to improve wayfinding and communication across busy areas like terminals, check-in points, and boarding gates. The installations featured Absen KL 2.5 LED displays for optimal clarity and durability, and were mounted using Peerless-AV’s SEAMLESS Mounting Systems, allowing customized, secure, and efficient integration. The project enhanced the airport’s aesthetic and functionality, providing travelers with clear flight information and dynamic content, while ensuring seamless, gap-free displays for a modernized experience.

 

Monterrey Airport case study

 

Client Feedback

Gabriel Lopez, Sales Director, at POP MT: 

“From previous experience, we knew that any mount provided by Peerless-AV would provide a quick and easy install with reliable, quality performance. However, we also knew the importance of taking time with the project specs and planning stage, without rushing. There were a lot of building regulations and construction considerations so conducting careful site evaluations and taking vital measurements early on, then collaborating on installation steps for the entire mounting structure meant all would go smoothly when it came to placement of the cabinets.”

These client success stories represent just a few examples of how Peerless-AV works hand-in-hand with industry leaders to create cutting-edge solutions that exceed expectations. We look forward to continuing our partnerships and helping businesses achieve their goals with innovative, customized AV solutions.

To learn more about our services and products, visit peerless-av.com/

PostCounter: 17
dvLED Video Wall menu boards
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner -- With over 40 years in the industry and technology, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major early career kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others. Craig helped start kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global

Related Posts