Menu Boards Commentary

Acrelec on Dynamic Digital Menus

CEO Thibaud Denolle of Acrelec talks about the new dynamics of digital menu boards. Non more “one menu fits all”. Aligning your menu offerings with what’s available, profitable, and relevant in real time. From Menu Board and QSRWeb.

From QSRWeb — Digital menu boards in quick-service restaurants (QSRs) are rapidly evolving from simple displays into intelligent systems—powered by Acrelec—that can adapt to inventory, customer preferences, time, weather, and local events to enhance both customer experience and operational efficiency. Acrelec, as highlighted by CEO Thibaud Denolle, is at the forefront of this transformation, providing the technology and expertise necessary to turn static menu boards into real-time, dynamic operational tools.

Here is a summary and also an elaboration on the QSR story. Our last experience with drive thru menu board was aggravating. Taco Bell. Finally located my crispy taco plain and then the screen went into advertisement and erased it.

Acrelec’s Vision for Dynamic Menus

Acrelec’s approach centers on replacing the outdated “one-menu-fits-all” model with dynamic digital boards that instantly respond to variables such as stock levels, kitchen prep speeds, and local tastes. This system not only updates what is on display but also personalizes recommendations—recognizing returning guests and suggesting their favorite items. Acrelec enables QSRs to align their menu offerings with what’s available, profitable, and relevant in real time.

Operational Integration and Efficiency

The real magic happens when strategy, operations, and technology converge. Acrelec sees the digital menu board not merely as a marketing display but as the critical execution layer where months of planning meet the customer at the moment of decision. By integrating menu boards with operational data, QSRs can:

Promote high-performing items in specific locations, scaling back underperforming products without long delays

React immediately to environmental triggers (e.g., highlighting hot items on cold days)

Align menu offers with inventory and kitchen speed, avoiding customer disappointment and kitchen bottlenecks

Real-Time Personalization and Local Relevance

Delivering personalization at scale remains challenging, with 63% of marketing executives reporting difficulties, although 91% of customers say they value relevant offers. Acrelec’s technology bridges this gap by automatically adjusting menus to reflect the best offers for local customers. The platform enables daypart targeting, so morning commuters, lunch visitors, and evening diners each see menus tailored to their needs—speed, value, or indulgence, respectively.

Connecting Systems for Seamless Experiences

Acrelec is not just a vendor but a partner capable of integrating into the complex operational environments of large QSRs. Their systems connect with sales analysis tools, inventory management, and campaign planning platforms, ensuring that digital menus reflect both strategic intent and real-time realities. This seamless connection empowers brands to maintain efficiency:

Reducing operational strain by aligning screen offers with actual capacity

Increasing loyalty and profitability by delivering what’s most likely to be wanted at any moment

Enabling consistent rollout of advanced configurations across hundreds or thousands of locations, thanks to Acrelec’s expertise

Competitive Advantage and Brand Consistency

Digital menu boards powered by Acrelec shift from being the end result of strategy to a measurable and visible tool for driving brand loyalty and profitability. Brands face the challenge of maintaining consistency across locations while adapting to local tastes. Acrelec’s intelligent menus facilitate this:

A spicy variant can be showcased where popular, while warm comfort food can anchor promotions in colder markets—all while the core brand identity remains intact

Authentic local adaptations are possible, but with oversight so that brand promises are always met

Environmental and Contextual Responsiveness

Acrelec’s systems enable QSRs to respond dynamically to environmental cues. For instance:

On rainy mornings, the menu can highlight breakfast comfort foods

On warm afternoons, cool and refreshing items can take precedence

This real-time alignment with customer mood and demand signals drives immediate increases in purchase likelihood while avoiding “menu fatigue”—the phenomenon where static menus become invisible to regular customers.

Partners in Digital Transformation

Acrelec emphasizes that digital transformation in QSRs cannot be done alone; it requires an expert partner who understands the operational complexities of a particular brand and can roll out tailored solutions at scale. With Acrelec’s support, brands can ensure that every site operates optimally, replicating best practices and configurations efficiently while retaining the ability to adapt locally.

The Future: Intelligent, Integrated, Profitable

Acrelec’s vision positions the digital menu board as a proactive operational tool, not just a static display. The board:

Acts on live inventory data and sales performance

Adapts instantly to context

Drives profitability, customer satisfaction, and brand loyalty by delivering optimal offers in real time

The outcome is not only smoother operations and enhanced efficiency for QSRs but also a more modern, personalized, and relevant experience for the customer.

Acrelec advances QSRs from static, inflexible menu boards toward adaptive, intelligent tools that maximize profitability, customer satisfaction, and operational success. This technology forms the visible, measurable, and dynamic heart of modern fast-food strategy

