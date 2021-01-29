Minimum Wage and Kiosk Self-Order

From Marketwatch an article referencing new study on Minimum Wage impacts — nice article from Marketwatch looking at the results from 2021 Princeton study on the effects of raising minimum wage. The usual most vocal critics are people like Andy Puzder back in the day that he ran Carl Jrs. Labor costs were very dear to his heart. It is what we might call a “the sky is falling” or flat earth warning. Empirical data never backs them up which is why a verbal interview is usual choice. Automation is a good thing and it will continue to expand.

Automated Fulfillment – Sounds Nice Doesn’t It?

Today we see Walmart expanding into automated fulfillment centers. Walmart is also testing automated drive-through, giving an alternate option for shoppers as they can drive up to the designated area and grab their products by scanning a code.

Excerpt:

What does this mean for the fast-food industry?

The leisure and hospitality industry, which includes restaurant workers, employs the greatest share of workers (11%) who earn hourly wages at or below the federal minimum across all industries, according to research published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2019.

A separate 2013 study by University of California Berkeley economists found the fast-food industry has the largest share of workers who rely on public benefits, with 45% using government assistance.

A McDonald’s USA spokesperson previously told MarketWatch that “the average starting wage at U.S. corporate-owned restaurants is over $10 per hour and exceeds the federal minimum wage.”

The National Restaurant Association, a trade group, spoke out against a push in Congress to pass the Raise the Wage Act of 2021 that was unveiled on Tuesday. Similar to the Raise the Wage Act of 2019, which passed in the House, the legislation calls for the federal minimum wage to increase to $15 an hour by 2025.

“Our industry runs on a 3-5% pre-tax profit margin in a good year — during a pandemic is not the time to impose a triple-digit increase in labor costs,” Sean Kennedy, executive vice president of public affairs at the NRA said in a statement. “Far too many restaurants will respond by laying off even more workers or closing their doors for good.”

Ashenfelter and Jurajda’s findings indicate the opposite. However, Ashenfelter acknowledged that these findings may not be translatable to other fast-food chains or industries because “other firms might behave differently.”

In other words, instead of raising prices of goods as McDonald’s did, other businesses may instead layoff workers.

More Information

Download the pdf – Minimum Wage 2021 Study