Last Updated on June 23, 2020 at 2:54 pm

Moe’s Southwest Grill launched its first-ever kiosk-only restaurant this past weekend in Pittsburg, PA.

The kiosk-only restaurant, owned and operated by Moe’s multi-unit franchisee, Mike Geiger, seats 16 and features Moe’s new brand design. The build took approximately 10 months to complete, with the final inspection scheduled for one day after the city shut down due to COVID-19 (March 13).

This timely launch provides a more contact-less ordering option in the time of Covid-19, as well as additional sanitation efforts have been put in place in accordance with CDC guidelines. This is just the latest in a string of new product offerings and technological advancements the brand has put into place since March of this year. Other examples include:

A completely revamped app which launched earlier this month

Launch of Taco Kits for easier family-style dining at home

The announcement of Moe’s Market, where stores would sell bulk ingredients that were in low stock at local markets.

Free delivery via the Moe’s app March 16-April 17

Ramped up curbside dining

Across Moe’s more than 700 restaurants, provided thousands of meals to healthcare workers and first responders

Background Summary