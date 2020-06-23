Last Updated on
LemurX Receipt and Ticket Printers
BOCA’s Lemur-X kiosk printer is the company’s most compact, economical model.
Like all BOCA printers, the Lemur-X is produced at the company’s factory in Boca Raton, Florida and configured to the customer’s specifications.
The Lemur-X can be produced to work with a range of media, including receipt rolls, fan folded tickets, or wristbands. The printer’s universal paper guide (or ‘UPG’) can support a range of widths.
Optional features include:
- Large roll holder (up to 7” diameter)
- Bezel: holds one or more receipts or tickets after printing.
- Presenter/Retractor: holds the receipt or ticket in place after printing and retracts if not taken by the customer within a prescribed period.
- RFID
- Ethernet, WiFi or Bluetooth interfaces
- Low paper sensor
To see the printer in action, please check out the following video:
For more information contact Louis at Boca Systems