Last Updated on April 2, 2020 at 5:14 pm

Outdoor Kiosk Displays by Mimo Launched

MAR 31, 2020 POSTED BY: DAVID ANDERSON

We’re thrilled to officially launch our 21.5” Outdoor Display, the first Mimo Monitors screen to be designed for optimum outdoor performance. Durable, reliable, and vibrant, this screen can handle almost any temperature (ranging from -20 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit), any lighting, and is IP65 rated making it fit to ward off any elements ranging from sand to dust and moisture. Watch this video to learn about our new outdoor display: