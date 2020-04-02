Last Updated on
Outdoor Kiosk Displays by Mimo Launched
MAR 31, 2020 POSTED BY: DAVID ANDERSON
We’re thrilled to officially launch our 21.5” Outdoor Display, the first Mimo Monitors screen to be designed for optimum outdoor performance. Durable, reliable, and vibrant, this screen can handle almost any temperature (ranging from -20 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit), any lighting, and is IP65 rated making it fit to ward off any elements ranging from sand to dust and moisture. Watch this video to learn about our new outdoor display: