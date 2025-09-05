How JDS deployed Giada players in Sunshine Coast Council’s outdoor digital signage project

Project Overview

JDS, our partner in Australia, integrated Giada AE613 embedded players into outdoor kiosk installations for Sunshine Coast Council’s Maroochydore City Centre. Contact JDS for project deployments. Contact Giada for hardware.

This case study details the technical requirements and implementation of robust outdoor digital signage solutions.

Outdoor kiosk installation at Maroochydore City Centre

Hardware Requirements for Outdoor Kiosk Deployment

1Triple Display Output

Support for multiple screens in larger installations

260°C Temperature Tolerance

Operation in extreme outdoor conditions

324/7 Reliability

Continuous operation without failures

Giada AE613 installed in outdoor kiosk enclosure

Giada AE613: Technical Solution for Outdoor Kiosks

Compact Design with Triple Output

The AE613’s compact form factor and triple display support enabled flexible installation in space-constrained outdoor kiosks.

Wide Temperature Operation

Engineered to withstand Australia’s extreme outdoor temperatures without performance degradation.

Giada AE613 Outdoor Embedded Computer

Benefits for Outdoor Kiosk Applications

Reliable Performance

24/7 operation in demanding outdoor conditions

High-Quality Visuals

Crisp graphics for interactive displays

Cost Efficiency

High-performance without premium costs

Visitor using interactive kiosk powered by AE613

“Giada’s AE613 embedded players have consistently delivered the high performance and reliability we need for our outdoor digital signage solutions. The ability to withstand harsh environments while supporting more than dual displays has made them our preferred choice.”

— JDS

Summary

The Giada AE613 Embedded PC is a rugged, high-performance solution designed for outdoor kiosk and digital signage applications, offering exceptional reliability, wide operating temperature range, and support for multiple high-resolution displays.giadatech+2

Key Features

The AE613 is powered by Intel’s 13th Gen Core processors, delivering robust computing power suitable for demanding outdoor environments.

It operates reliably in extreme temperatures, from -20°C to +60°C, and features a wide voltage range (12–36V), making it well-suited for varied outdoor installations.

The device is fanless, which ensures low maintenance and prolongs lifespan in harsh conditions.

Triple video outputs enable up to three simultaneous 4K displays or one 8K display, supporting versatile digital signage and kiosk formats.youtube

Application Benefits

AE613 is extensively used in outdoor kiosks, vending machines, and digital signage, meeting the need for 24/7 operation and automatic recovery from power interruptions.kioskindustry+1

Its proven reliability and high graphics performance provide flicker-free visuals, which is essential for advertising and interactive kiosk solutions.kioskmarketplace+1

The embedded PC supports advanced connectivity and security features, crucial for uninterrupted public access and transactional environments.kioskindustry

Customer Feedback

Integrators report consistent performance and reliability, critical for outdoor digital signage deployments in challenging environments.giadatech+1

Cost-effective deployment and robust network connectivity are highlighted by case studies in retail and entertainment sectors.kioskindustry

Conclusion

The Giada AE613 stands out for its ability to deliver durable, high-performance, and flexible computing for outdoor kiosks, making it a preferred choice for digital signage and interactive applications where reliability and display quality are essential.