Outdoor Kiosk Design 2025

By | November 18, 2025
0 Comment
Looking for Accessible Kiosks?

A digital sign on a city sidewalk, exemplifying the best kiosk design, warmly displays Welcome to Santa Monica. In the background, palm trees sway near signs for a fishing and boating café. Cars, a traffic light, and a pedestrian crossing complete the scene under a clear blue sky.

Best Practices, Manufacturers & Weatherproof Solutions

Designing a weatherproof kiosk design for outdoor environments involves far more than simply moving it outside. From weatherproofing and sunlight readability to thermal management and rugged enclosures — outdoor kiosk design demands specialized engineering and thoughtful placement.In this guide, we explore the key design considerations, showcase leading manufacturers, and offer insight into real-world deployments of outdoor kiosks.

What is Outdoor Kiosk Design?

Outdoor kiosk design refers to engineering self-service terminals for extended, unattended use in outdoor environments. These systems must be durable, secure, and operable across a range of weather conditions.

Key Requirements Include:

  • IP65+ rated enclosures
  • High-bright touchscreen sunlight-readable displays
  • Vandal resistance
  • Thermal regulation (active/passive cooling)
  • ADA & accessibility compliance
  • UV- and rust-resistant finishes
  • Quick look and comparison of NEMA versus IP
NEMA versus IP

NEMA versus IP

NEMA versus IP comparison

NEMA versus IP comparison

Environmental Considerations

Factor Solution Example
Rain/Snow Sealed enclosures (IP65+, weather gaskets)
Sunlight 1000+ nit high-bright screens with anti-glare
Heat/Cold Heating/cooling systems, insulation
Vandalism Tamper-resistant hardware, shatterproof glass

Note: Also consider power sources, Wi-Fi/cellular connectivity, and service access for maintenance.

Featured Outdoor Kiosk Manufacturers

Olea Kiosks

  • Based in the U.S. | 40+ years in kiosk design
  • Specialties: Transit, ticketing, smart city
  • Custom and Standard

KIOSK Information Systems

  • Custom and standard outdoor kiosks for retail and QSR
  • Modular designs, UL-rated enclosures

Pyramid Computer

  • Standard outdoor model
  • IP68 rated, outdoor displays up to 86”

RedyRef

  • Standard and Custom outdoor kiosks

Kiosk Innovations

  • Solar-powered kiosks & custom builds
  • Focused on ruggedization and flexibility

Want to be listed here? Contact us for inclusion.

Outdoor Kiosk Design Best Practices

  • Avoid direct sun exposure when possible
  • Use security mounting and anti-vandal coatings
  • Factor in seasonal maintenance access
  • Comply with ADA, PCI, and local electrical codes

Popular Use Cases:

  • Outdoor ticketing
  • Wayfinding and tourism
  • EV charging & parking payment
  • Drive-thru QSR menus

Real-World Examples

EV Charging Station Kiosks

Partnering with Peerless-AV, a major utility company deployed 300 weatherproof kiosks across California, enabling users to start charges, check pricing, and view maps via sunlight-readable touch displays.

City Info Kiosks

Olea Kiosks launched a fleet of outdoor kiosks in Las Vegas, offering transit info, emergency assistance, and local attractions on a vandal-proof screen.

Outdoor Kiosk Design Checklist

Want a quick checklist for your next outdoor kiosk deployment?

  • IP & NEMA ratings – Look for NEMA 4X or IP65/IP66 minimum for reliable outdoor protection
  • Thermal control
  • Display brightness
  • Touchscreen performance
  • Accessibility compliance
  • Cabling, power, connectivity
  • Chemical exposure — gasoline in parking lot, chlorine at natatorium, salt on the beach

Download the Outdoor Kiosk Design PDF »

Get In Touch

Have questions or want to be listed as a manufacturer? Looking to get help designing your next outdoor kiosk project? Many companies can do a custom kiosk but if it is standard business for them then they will also have standard outdoor kiosks. Experience counts double in outdoor.

📩 Contact Us Here
📦 Request a sample or product brochure
🔗 Schedule a free vendor introduction

Related Resources

Outdoor Kiosk Design Photos

Posts 2025: 103
Outdoor Kiosk
Author: Staff Writer

With over 40 years in the industry, Craig is considered to be one of the top experts in the field. Kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and thousands of others. Craig was co-founder of kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global -- Currently he manages The Industry Group

Related Posts