Touchless Screen Technology for Terminals

What is HoverTap™ / NZTech’s Touchless Screen Interface
-
HoverTap™ as a 3D touch-free interface technology that uses electric-field (capacitive) sensing, empowered with AI/ML algorithms, to detect a user’s finger position above a surface (without physical contact). NZ technologies+3NZ technologies+3NZ technologies+3
-
The product family (HoverTap™ Universal, HoverTap™ MD, etc) is designed for multiple sectors including interactive kiosks, medical displays, elevator panels, military/industrial. NZ technologies+2NZ technologies+2
-
Key product-benefits:
-
Non-touch interaction (hover/tap/swipe in mid-air) above the surface. NZ technologies+1
-
Retrofit / upgrade of existing touchscreens/displays (flush install, non-protruding). NZ technologies+1
-
Compatibility with gloves, liquids on surface, harsh/wash-down environments (important for kiosks in public / high-traffic). NZ technologies+1
-
Standard interface support: e.g., USB HID protocol + HDMI for integration into existing systems. NZ technologies+1
-
Fit for Kiosks / POS / Self-Service: Why it matters
For your focus on kiosks and POS, here are ways HoverTap™ is relevant:
-
Hygiene / “No-touch” value proposition: In high-traffic self-service terminals (restaurants, airports, retail), users and operators are very concerned about surface touch. HoverTap’s ability to provide hover and mid-air taps/swipes means less physical contact. This aligns with the “touchless kiosk” narrative you follow.
-
Retrofit capability: Because NZTech mentions “upgrade your displays” and “flush install”, this allows kiosk OEMs or deployers to convert existing kiosk screens to touchless without full rebuild — a strong ROI story.
-
Robustness / public-space readiness: The glove/liquid/harsh-environment claims mean these modules can be suited for rugged kiosks, self-service in transit/parking/baggage, even outdoors or washdown/damp zones.
-
Integration simplicity: With USB HID and HDMI and a developer API, it seems designed to plug into existing kiosk software stacks — which is helpful for your ecosystem of POS/kiosk integrators, reducing custom dev risk.
-
Broader positioning: Although NZTech’s strong legacy is in healthcare/sterile environments (see their TIPSO™ product for surgical use), the crossover into interactive kiosks means the technology is mature and dependable — good for brands to reference in content and marketing.
Key Technical / Implementation Details
Here are the more “under the hood” features you might want to capture in your market intelligence or specification sheets:
-
The sensing technology is based on electric-field sensing (capacitance) rather than camera/optical only. It detects the 3D location of a fingertip (or object) above a surface. NZ technologies+1
-
It supports in-air gestures like tap, swipe (left/right/up/down) above a flat surface. The brochure states “intuitive: it feels natural… HoverTap™ … 3D sensor technology”. NZ technologies
-
The module (HoverTap™ M15A etc) is designed for integration into existing kiosk displays: they list board-level modules and standard LCD sizes. NZ technologies+1
-
The interface: USB HID protocol means to the OS (Windows, Linux, Android) it may appear like a mouse/keyboard or HID device, making it easier to integrate with existing kiosk UI software. NZ technologies
-
Environmental robustness: Works with gloves, liquids, and in harsh zones (washdown). Useful for public/self-service. NZ technologies
Strengths & Opportunities (for your content/market coverage)
-
NZTech offers a clear “zero-touch” upgrade path for kiosks, which is a compelling marketing angle for kiosk OEMs and operators post-COVID and in hygiene-sensitive sectors (healthcare, airports, theme parks).
-
For SEO/markup: You can create content around “hover-tap kiosk module”, “mid-air gesture kiosk”, “retrofit touchless kiosk module”, referencing NZTech as a vendor.
-
For your workshop/exhibitor coverage (e.g., your IAAPA/NRF ecosystem) you can call out NZTech as a specialist hardware layer enabling the “touchless kiosk” narrative (complementing software/edge AI companies).
-
For specification sheets/structured data: You can list “interactionMode”: “hover” / “in-air tap/swipe” along with “deviceIntegration”: “USB HID” / “HDMI” for the module.
-
From a market intelligence perspective: This is an example of hardware enabling the shift from touchscreens → no-touch, which ties into your “4 Rs” readiness (ROI, Reliability, Regulation, Responsibility) framework. The regulation/hygiene angle (Responsibility) is strong here.
Potential Limitations / Areas to Validate
-
As with any new interface paradigm, user experience adoption can be a risk: will end-users intuitively know how to hover/tap in air vs touch? Deployment signage/training may matter.
-
Cost/complexity: Although NZTech emphasises retrofit, there is still module cost, integration effort, possibly firmware updates, calibration. For large roll-outs you’ll want cost figures.
-
Compatibility: While USB HID helps, the kiosk software may need to explicitly support hover gestures (rather than treating it exactly like a touch). Some UI redesign may be needed (button sizing, hover states, visual cues).
-
Environmental constraints: Although NZTech claims glove/liquid compatibility, you’ll want to check real-world case studies in kiosks (versus sterile ORs) to verify performance in e.g., outdoor kiosks, harsh lighting, vandal-prone public areas.
-
Operator/maintenance lifecycle: What happens if module fails, what cleaning/maintenance is required, consumables, etc.
-
Ecosystem competition: This is one of several touchless approaches (camera-based gesture, IR beam, mobile phone remote control). For your market intelligence you’ll want to compare NZTech’s capacitive hover approach vs e.g., camera+AI (like some vendors) to highlight trade-offs (cost, accuracy, lighting, occlusion).
-
Integration timelines: How quickly can you deploy at scale? Do kiosk OEMs already support it? Are there certified modules with major kiosk brands? These are things you may need to research.
Use-Cases & Deployment Scenarios
Given your focus on kiosks across retail, foodservice, amusement/parks, transportation, here are some scenarios where HoverTap™ fits nicely:
-
Self-service ordering kiosks in QSR or theme parks: Instead of users physically touching the screen, they hover and tap—improved hygiene and brand perception.
-
Wayfinding/information kiosks in transit or airports: The foam or high-traffic nature of kiosks makes “no touch” appealing; module retrofit means existing kiosks could be upgraded.
-
Retail interactive displays: Especially in high-volume stores where screens are touched thousands of times and cleaning is a burden; HoverTap reduces “worn screen” issues.
-
Outdoor kiosks / look-but-don’t-touch: Because the module handles liquids/gloves, it could support outdoor self-service/loaner stations (parks/museums).
-
Healthcare adjacent: Although not core to your kiosk market, the healthcare pedigree gives credibility for high-reliability environments—usefully referenced in presentations for premium deployments.