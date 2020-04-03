Last Updated on
See the full landing page. Microcom completes its line of kiosk printers with the 814M. This 8.5 inch wide thermal kiosk printer comes standard with 300 dpi resolution for high-quality A4 and Letter size print outs. The built-in presenter/ retractor feature helps prevent jams which is especially important in unattended kiosk applications. Some applications the printer compliments well include:
- Weigh Scale
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Government and Public Utilities
- Bill of Lading
- Transportation
In addition to our large printer selection, we have a wide array of media including 8.5” wide thermal rolls. Please contact the Microcom sales team at sales@microcomcorp.com or give us a call at (740) 548-6262 (option 2) to set up a free consultation for a custom design.