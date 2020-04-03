Last Updated on April 3, 2020 at 11:29 am

See the full landing page. Microcom completes its line of kiosk printers with the 814M. This 8.5 inch wide thermal kiosk printer comes standard with 300 dpi resolution for high-quality A4 and Letter size print outs. The built-in presenter/ retractor feature helps prevent jams which is especially important in unattended kiosk applications. Some applications the printer compliments well include:

Weigh Scale

Retail

Healthcare

Government and Public Utilities

Bill of Lading

Transportation

In addition to our large printer selection, we have a wide array of media including 8.5” wide thermal rolls. Please contact the Microcom sales team at sales@microcomcorp.com or give us a call at (740) 548-6262 (option 2) to set up a free consultation for a custom design.