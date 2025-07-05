Post Office Kiosks UK and the Stamp Collection

A Stamp of Approval

Innovation in the Postal Sector

Dorset, 24/04/2025 – imageHOLDERS, a leading provider of self-service kiosk solutions, welcomed local philatelist Christopher Wheeler to its Ferndown Headquarters recently. Chris, who used to be the Chairman of the Poole and Bournemouth Stamp Club was keen to find out more about the new self-service kiosk machines imageHOLDERS is proudly producing in collaboration with The Post Office. You can find out more about the rollout here: https://www.imageholders.com/insights/imageholders-partners-with-the-post-office/

During the visit, Marketing and Communications Manager Freya Storey enjoyed a presentation of Chris’ incredible stamp collection from the 1900’s including the notable FRAMA labels of 1984 and the personalised smilers of 2000. Founder of imageHOLDERS and Chief Solution Architect Adrian Thompson gave Chris a tour of the factory including a sneak peak of the work being carried out on the Post prototype.

Chris commented:

“As a lifelong stamp collector and philatelic researcher, I was thrilled to learn that new self-service kiosks with advanced functionality were being developed locally. Innovations like these always spark interest in the philatelic community, as new stamp and label technologies often lead to collectible variations. From Frama to Post & Go, each evolution has left its mark. It was such a pleasure to see the advancements of the new SSK’s. I wish the team every success as they enhance public service efficiency while opening exciting new possibilities for collectors.”

As previewed in a recent announcement, the next-generation Postal SSKs will introduce a range of smart features including automated sizing and weight checking, an accessibility-first interface with both touchscreen and tactile controls, and an intuitive, user-friendly journey—all within a compact and space-efficient design.

These innovations mark an exciting step forward in postal service technology. With support from the dedicated teams at Post Office Ltd and in collaboration with Ricoh UK, meldCX, and IAR, imageHOLDERS is proud to help shape the future of postal self-service—making it smarter, more inclusive, and ready for the needs of tomorrow.

Rollout into the field for final testing is just around the corner—and we can’t wait to deliver.

About imageHOLDERS

imageHOLDERS specializes in creating innovative self-service kiosks and device enclosures for a wide range of industries, including healthcare, aviation, retail, and public services. With a focus on combining cutting-edge technology with ergonomic, user-friendly design, imageHOLDERS works to provide seamless and inclusive digital experiences that enhance both customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

