Advice for AI Automation – When Its Ok and When Its Not

The Duality of AI — Advice for AI Automation

Hard to believe a subject could displace Bitcoin and digital currency as the trendy subject but AI has done that.

We are looking at what AI gets right and what it almost gets right.

Truly self-driving cars no longer requiring human supervision and widely available are still literally decades away. Nice goal but that is what it is at this point. Maybe we are at the 20 yard line?

One of my members and I were discussing SLED RFPs and how AI is an absolute game-changer when it comes to those. I have to agree. Analyzing a large document in 6 seconds is great starting point. Still requires finalization by human though.

Anthropic did a great test of AI automating a retail store. An automated retail store. Think Vending which is as simple as it gets. Fixed SKUs.

I had one of my vending experts read it and they came away with the “Sounds nice but not yet Craig” review. He might write article on that. Back in 1982 I was a certified MAPICS MRP person managing inventory for oil field exploration services. Usage, average usage, lead times, safety stock. But also political climate, economic climate, all types of intangibles that as of now are not readily input to an AI dataset.

Human supervision is almost always required.

But let’s look at what AI does WITHOUT human supervision, and how well it does it.

chatbot — we all hate them and have devised ways to sidetrack them

routing support tickets — highly dependent on info provided and likely doubled after chatbots put in

Finance and Accounting — we are getting closer given we are dealing with numbers

Retail e-commerce — cashier-less stores don’t require AI and not sure of ROI

Supply Chain and Manufacturing — Amazon and Walmart All In On Robots

Anyway, let’s hope the robots don’t read this and get ideas!

Craig

Overview of Project Vend by Anthropic

Project Vend is an innovative experiment conducted by Anthropic, where their AI model, Claude, was tasked with autonomously managing a small automated store for a month. This project aimed to explore the capabilities and limitations of AI in real-world business operations.

Key Findings

Autonomous Management: Claude was responsible for various store operations, including inventory management, customer interactions, and sales processing.

The experiment provided insights into how AI can handle real-world tasks typically managed by humans. Learning Outcomes: The project revealed both strengths and weaknesses in Claude‘s performance. While it excelled in certain areas, it also faced challenges, such as decision-making under uncertainty and managing unexpected situations. AI Behavior: The experiment highlighted the importance of understanding AI behavior in practical applications. Claude‘s actions were closely monitored to assess how it aligned with human values and expectations. Collaboration with Andon Labs: Anthropic collaborated with Andon Labs, an AI security company, to ensure the experiment was conducted safely and ethically, focusing on the implications of deploying AI in everyday scenarios. Future Implications: The findings from Project Vend are expected to inform future developments in AI, particularly in enhancing the reliability and safety of AI systems in commercial settings.

Conclusion

Project Vend serves as a significant step in understanding how AI can operate in real-world environments. By allowing Claude to run a small shop, Anthropic gained valuable insights into the practical applications of AI, paving the way for future advancements in autonomous systems.

Self-Driving Cars?

Self-driving cars will no longer need human supervision only when they achieve reliable, widespread deployment of SAE Level 4 or Level 5 autonomy. As of mid-2025, no consumer vehicle has reached this point; all vehicles available to the public still require active human attention and cannot legally replace a human driver outside of limited, highly controlled environments124.

Current State (2025) :

Most advanced consumer systems, such as Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving,” are classified as Level 2, requiring constant driver supervision and intervention124.

Some companies, notably Waymo and Cruise, operate Level 4 robotaxi services in select cities (e.g., Phoenix, San Francisco), where vehicles can drive without a human in the car—but these are limited to specific, geofenced urban areas and often rely on remote human supervisors to intervene when the vehicle encounters a situation it cannot handle493.

Regulatory progress is being made: U.S. authorities have removed the requirement for manual controls (like steering wheels) in vehicles designed to be operated solely by an automated driving system, paving the way for truly driverless vehicles in the future56.

Remote Supervision :

Even in the most advanced deployments today, remote human supervisors are often required to assist vehicles when they encounter complex or ambiguous situations396.

This means that, while there may be no human inside the vehicle, human oversight is still part of the operational model.

Expert Predictions :

Estimates for when self-driving cars will no longer need any human supervision vary widely, from the next decade to as late as 2050, depending on advances in technology, regulatory approval, and public acceptance71011.

Level 5 vehicles—which require no human input or oversight under any circumstances—are still considered “a long way away,” with some experts suggesting they could appear in the next 10–25 years, but not sooner10117.

Key Points :

No consumer vehicle in 2025 can operate everywhere without human supervision ; even the most advanced systems are limited to specific areas and conditions, and often require remote monitoring1249.

Widespread, unsupervised self-driving is likely at least a decade away , and possibly much longer, depending on technological, legal, and societal factors10117.

Incremental progress will continue, with more cities piloting geofenced, remotely supervised robotaxis before truly universal, unsupervised autonomy becomes a reality8911.

In summary, self-driving cars will no longer need human supervision only when Level 5 autonomy is achieved and broadly deployed—a milestone that experts agree is still many years, if not decades, away10117

How do you identify intangibles that AI usually doesn’t or cannot consider as factors for business