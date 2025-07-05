Kiosk Research — Latest Survey on Benefits and Metrics 2025

Self-Service Solutions: Research Roundup

Recent studies underscore the power and versatility of self-service kiosks. By Richard Slawsky

Anyone working in the self-service kiosk industry knows firsthand the advantages these solutions bring—boosting order averages, speeding service, capturing accurate data, and streamlining countless processes. From food ordering and bill payment to form submissions and legal aid, kiosks have become indispensable across sectors.

Yet for organizations weighing an investment in kiosk technology, a salesperson’s assurances may not suffice. Fortunately, a growing body of research—and real-world examples—reinforces just how impactful these solutions can be. Here’s a look at recent findings that highlight the value of self-service technology.

Improving Triage Efficiency in Emergency Departments

A 2023 review published in NPJ Digital Medicine, a peer-reviewed journal by Nature Portfolio, examined nine studies on using kiosks in hospital emergency departments. The goal: address overcrowding and long wait times.

Six of the nine studies reported positive impacts on triage, such as faster evaluations by medical professionals.

One study found that emergency departments with kiosks saw waiting times nearly 57% shorter than those without.

Another showed patients were first evaluated almost 14 minutes sooner in EDs using kiosks.

In a low-income, predominantly Latino community, kiosks enabled patients to enter medical histories significantly faster than nurses could via manual data entry.

These findings suggest kiosks aren’t just administrative aids—they can directly accelerate care in

critical environments.

The Impact on Restaurant Labor

A study by a researcher at the KDI School of Public Policy and Management in South Korea, published in Technology in Society, explored one of the biggest concerns around kiosk adoption: job displacement.

Drawing on survey data from South Korean restaurants, the study found:

Self-service kiosks often led to lower wages for unskilled part-time workers and reduced reliance on unpaid family help.

However, they also boosted productivity and wages for skilled, full-time staff, indicating a shift in how labor was allocated.

Independent restaurants saw more pronounced positive effects, while franchise operations experienced more of the downsides.

For the restaurant industry, the takeaway is nuanced: kiosks can optimize labor and raise skill demands, potentially supporting higher-value roles even as they reduce some lower-wage hours.

Expanding Access to Legal Help

Although not a formal academic study, a January 2025 episode of the “Let’s Talk Justice” podcast, produced by the Legal Services Corporation, showcased how self-help legal kiosks are breaking barriers.

Guests included:

Ariel Clemmer, executive director of 603 Legal Aid in New Hampshire

Mauricio Duarte, COO of A2J Tech

Susan Myers, litigation director and kiosk project manager at Nevada Legal Services (NLS)

They discussed how libraries and other trusted community spaces are becoming hubs for legal kiosks. Nevada, for example, now hosts 28 kiosks in libraries, helping residents navigate legal resources with staff support.

Myers explained that in Nevada—where there’s no centralized legal aid website—the kiosk project created a critical clearinghouse of resources. Clemmer shared that a similar project launched during the pandemic in Massachusetts initially aimed to support virtual court

appearances but quickly pivoted to meet demand for self-help and triage resources.

According to Duarte, kiosks stand out for their adaptability: new content can be added at any time, and kiosks can be relocated as community needs shift.

Changing service delivery

From accelerating emergency care to reshaping restaurant labor dynamics and expanding access to justice, self-service kiosks have proven to be more than just a convenience. They’re strategic tools for increasing efficiency, improving service quality, and opening new avenues for

workforce development and community support.

The evidence is compelling: well-designed self-service solutions don’t just cut costs—they elevate experiences and strengthen outcomes. For organizations considering this investment, these findings underscore that kiosks offer not only a competitive edge, but also a meaningful

way to deliver services in an increasingly digital world.

More Resources

Recent survey data and user research from 2025 provide a clear picture of how kiosks are used and the benefits they deliver across sectors, especially in restaurants and retail.

Key 2025 Survey Findings on Kiosk Usage and Benefits

Survey/Source Key Data Points User-Reported Benefits Tillster 2025 Phygital Index (QSR/Restaurant, US, 1,500 consumers) 1 2 61% want more kiosks in restaurants (up from 57% in 2024, 36% in 2023); 42% use kiosks at least weekly; 25% order from cashiers less frequently than last year; 72% comfortable using in-store kiosks (up from 59% in 2024) – Review orders for accuracy

– Greater convenience and speed

– More customization options

– Higher satisfaction with the experience

– 76% bought more than intended at least once via kiosk

– 62% discovered new menu items/customizations through kiosks PYMTS Retail Survey (2025) 3 49.4% use self-service checkouts for speed; 34.7% for shorter lines; 73% prefer self-service tech over interacting with staff – Faster transactions

– Reduced wait times

– More control over the process Deliverect Consumer Study (2025) 4 73% say valuing their time is most important; 38% of Gen Z and Millennials value self-service for resolving issues – Convenience

– Time savings

– Preference for digital/low-touch interactions UI/UX Satisfaction Study (Restaurant, 172 respondents, Jakarta, 2025) 5 Higher satisfaction and intention to reuse kiosks when perceived as useful and easy to use – Simplicity and performance boost satisfaction

– Perceived usefulness directly increases likelihood of continued use Kiosk Industry Whitepaper (2025) 6 Qualitative feedback from diverse sectors – 24/7 access

– Consistency

– Error reduction

– Accessibility for users with disabilities

– Personalized recommendations

Detailed Insights from 2025 Surveys:

Convenience and Speed: The majority of users cite speed, shorter lines, and convenience as their main reasons for choosing kiosks over traditional staffed options. Nearly half of retail customers (49.4%) choose self-service for speed, and a third (34.7%) for shorter lines3.

Order Accuracy and Customization: In restaurants, users prefer kiosks because they can review orders for accuracy and enjoy more customization options . 62% of users reported discovering new menu items or customizations they weren’t previously aware of, and 76% said kiosks led them to buy more than they intended at least once12.

Increased Comfort and Adoption: Comfort with kiosks is rising— 72% of surveyed consumers in March 2025 said they are comfortable using in-store kiosks, up from 59% the previous year12.

Generational Preferences: Gen Z and Millennials show especially strong preferences for self-service, with 38% saying they are more likely to abandon a customer service issue if it can’t be resolved via self-service 4.

Repeat Usage and Satisfaction: Studies show a direct link between perceived usefulness/ease of use and customer satisfaction , which in turn increases the intention to use kiosks repeatedly5.

Accessibility and Inclusivity: Modern kiosks are designed to be accessible, supporting features like multi-language interfaces and voice commands, making them usable for a broader demographic, including those with disabilities6.

Operational and Data Benefits: Users appreciate the consistency and reliability of kiosks, while businesses benefit from data collection and personalization features that further enhance the user experience6.

Summary Table: Top User-Reported Benefits of Kiosks (2025)

Benefit Supporting Survey Data (2025) Faster service, shorter waits 49.4% cite speed; 34.7% cite lines 3 Order accuracy 61% prefer kiosks for review 1 2 Customization 62% discover new options 1 2 Convenience 73% value time most 4 Comfort with technology 72% comfortable with kiosks 1 2 Increased spending 76% bought more than intended 1 2 Accessibility Multi-language, inclusive features 6 Satisfaction, repeat use Direct link to ease of use 5

In summary:

2025 survey data shows that users overwhelmingly value kiosks for speed, convenience, order accuracy, customization, and accessibility. Satisfaction and repeat usage are strongly tied to perceived usefulness and ease of use, with younger generations driving adoption. Kiosks are now seen as essential to a positive customer experience across multiple sectors.

