Video ImageHOLDERS – Production Floor Showing Mass Product – See at Retail Tech & NRA

imageHOLDERS is very well-known in Europe and has opened offices and manufacturing capability in the U.S. Elevating your customers’ digital experience with best-in-class kiosk solutions.

imageHOLDERS design and build innovative business solutions, making technology more accessible.

Our interactive kiosks and device enclosures help companies drive revenue, improve efficiency and overcome sticking points in their user journey.

Our sleek and intuitive designs ensure the technology enables and empowers employees and consumers alike.

STANDARD KIOSK PRODUCTS — The Core Range includes the following five series:

H-Series

The H-Series stands for Halo-Series and is the cornerstone of our state-of-the-art product range, providing the complete modularity of tablet and screen enclosures. The H-Series is ideally suited for being used as a self-check-in, self-service POS, registration, endless aisle, and wayfinding kiosk.

K-Series

The K-Series is our classic floor-standing self-service kiosk, designed to encourage maximum interactions with the user. Stylish and welcoming, with ample space for your branding and device integrations, the K-Series is ideally suited to be used as a banking kiosk, key-drop services, and a check-in kiosk.

P-Series

The P-Series represents our Podium-Series and offers an aesthetically clean yet contemporary styling complementary to its environment. It accommodates various configurations and components while minimizing the overall footprint and optimizing user engagement. The P-Series incorporates our modular kiosk enclosure solution and offers a range of innovative check-in airport kiosks, visitor management kiosks, and more. The series has proven use cases in retail, airlines, leisure, and gambling.

S-Series

The S-Series is our wall-only digital kiosk solution. The series ranges in size from an 8″ tablet to a 10.5” table with the option of one additional component. It is ideal for being used as a visitor management kiosk, check-in kiosk and retail kiosk solution.

T-Series

The T-Series is a unique, multi-screen check-in kiosk solution integrating multiple screen terminals into a single-floor standing kiosk pedestal unit. It allows for multiple customer interactions while utilizing the space in the best configuration possible. This is an ideal kiosk for visitor management in places such as gyms, gambling, and a wide range of retail where there is a high volume of users and limited space.

All Core Range models are fully brandable and highly configurable to suit a wide range of components & peripheral devices. Each range series are robust, easy to maintain, future-proof, and lock securely for hidden cable management.

We design and build innovative, interactive kiosks to make technology more accessible for all types of customers in virtually every industry worldwide.

imageHOLDERS innovation has been recognized around the world. Notably, we were recognized for international trade and awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2021. We are proud of our service and product and honored for this to be consistently realized.