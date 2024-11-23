Post Office Kiosks Rolling Out – Multi-functional Services

Post Office Kiosks Being Deployed

imageHOLDERS announces new deployment with Post Office in UK. Partnering with Ricoh, Intelligent AR and Meld CX. You may remember MeldCX from hotel check-in integrations. Also typically Chrome so shows up on Thinclient.

Pictures – the kiosk lineups are illustrative of their go to market ranges – our key sectors are Healthcare, Aviation, Retail, Hospitality and Post and Mail.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

imageHOLDERS Partners with Post Office for Nationwide Rollout of Self-Service Kiosks

Revolutionizing Customer Service Across the UK

Dorset, 20/11/2024 – imageHOLDERS, a leading provider of self-service kiosk solutions, is proud to announce its new partnership with Post Office for the rollout of self-service kiosks in Post Office branches across the UK. This collaboration will support Post Office’s aim to enhance customer service, increase accessibility, and streamline transactions at Post Offices nationwide.

Post Office, a cornerstone of British communities, serves millions of customers every day. To continue delivering high-quality service while adapting to evolving customer expectations, Post Office has chosen imageHOLDERS’ state-of-the-art kiosks to provide an efficient, user-friendly, and inclusive self-service experience.

Collaborating with industry-leading partners Ricoh, Intelligent AR, and Meld CX, this self-service kiosk collaboration provides expertise in advanced automation and intelligent design to elevate the functionality and user experience of the kiosks. Ricoh brings extensive service capabilities, reaching, installing, and supporting 4,000 + devices across the estate, while Intelligent AR provides postal software solutions rooted in a deep understanding of the customer journey.

Meld CX offers remote kiosk and device monitoring to deliver real-time support and self-help, ensuring maximum uptime.

Together, these partnerships ensure that Post Office remains at the forefront of innovation in customer service by providing streamlined, responsive solutions.

Enhancing Customer Experience with Cutting-Edge Technology

The rollout of self-service kiosks will allow customers to quickly and easily perform a variety of tasks, including:

Postal services – sending parcels, purchasing stamps

Home shopping returns

Electronic pre-advice and overseas services

Printed confirmation and tracking details

By automating these routine transactions, the kiosks will reduce queues, improve service efficiency, and free up staff to assist customers with more complex needs.

The kiosks will be equipped with intuitive touchscreens and designed with inclusivity at the forefront, ensuring ease of use for all customers, including those with accessibility requirements.

Delivering Accessibility and Innovation

As part of its commitment to providing an inclusive customer experience, imageHOLDERS will work closely with Post Office to ensure that the kiosks meet the highest standards of accessibility. From ergonomic design to accommodating assistive technologies such as screen readers and braille interfaces, the self-service kiosks are built to serve every customer equally.

“We are thrilled to partner with Post Office to help deliver more efficient and accessible services to customers across the UK,” said Richard Satchell, CEO of imageHOLDERS. “Our self-service kiosks will not only reduce wait times and improve customer satisfaction but will also ensure that these essential

services remain inclusive to everyone, regardless of their abilities.”

A Nationwide Transformation

The nationwide rollout is set to begin in Spring 2025, with self-service kiosks being introduced in a select number of Post Office branches before expanding to more branches across the country. This partnership signifies a major milestone in both imageHOLDERS’ and the Post Office’s ongoing missions to modernize service delivery, enhance customer experiences, and meet the changing needs of today’s consumers.

“Post Office is committed to enhancing customer service across the network, working in partnership with our Postmasters and retail partners,” commented

Neal Newbrook, Propositions Manager, Post Office. “Introducing these new self-service kiosks will make it easier and more efficient for customers to access the Post Office mail products they require. We are excited to work with imageHOLDERS on this key project that will help postmasters and our retail

partners meet evolving customer needs.”

About imageHOLDERS

imageHOLDERS specializes in creating innovative self-service kiosks and device enclosures for a wide range of industries, including healthcare, aviation, retail, and public services. With a focus on combining cutting-edge technology with ergonomic, user-friendly design, imageHOLDERS works to provide seamless and inclusive digital experiences that enhance both customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

For more information on this partnership or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Freya Storey – Marketing and Communications Manager, imageHOLDERS

T: +44 (0) 1202 892863 E: [email protected] A: 42c Cobham

Road, Ferndown Industrial Estate, Wimborne, Dorset, BH21 7QG, UK

