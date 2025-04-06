Redeeming Gift Cards at a Kiosk

Redeeming Gift Cards

Yes, there are kiosks available for redeeming unused gift card balances. These are called gift card exchange kiosks, and they allow users to convert unwanted gift cards into cash or store credit. Here’s how they work and where to find them:

How Gift Card Exchange Kiosks Work

Insert the Gift Card: You insert your gift card into the kiosk’s scanner or swipe it. Receive an Offer: The kiosk scans the card and provides a cash offer, usually ranging from 60% to 85% of the card’s value depending on the retailer and location367. Accept or Decline: You can choose to accept the offer or retrieve your card if the offer is unsatisfactory. Print a Voucher: If accepted, the machine prints a voucher. Redeem Cash: Take the voucher to the customer service desk at the same store to receive cash or another form of payment36.

Popular Locations for Gift Card Exchange Kiosks

Gift card exchange kiosks are typically found in high-traffic areas such as:

Grocery stores (e.g., Kroger, Safeway, Albertsons)

Pharmacies (e.g., CVS, Walgreens)

Department stores (e.g., Target, Walmart)

Shopping malls135.

Brands and Requirements

Most kiosks accept gift cards from major retailers like Amazon, Starbucks, Home Depot, etc., with a balance minimum of $2037.

Some kiosks may require identity verification, such as a driver’s license or email address37.

Availability

While these kiosks are convenient, their availability may vary by location. Many Coinstar Exchange kiosks (yellow machines) have been discontinued in some areas due to operational costs, but alternatives like Alula kiosks and store-specific systems may still be operational137. It’s recommended to search online or call ahead to confirm if a kiosk is available near you.

In addition to physical kiosks, online platforms like CardCash and Raise also allow users to sell gift cards for cash or trade them for other cards24.

Resources

Looking for a Coinstar kiosk? click here — the yellow gift card exchange kiosk went away in 2019 though

Target will exchange gift cards for Target cards

CardCash option Yes, CardCash offers gift card exchange services, allowing users to sell or trade their unwanted gift cards. Here are the key details about their platform: How CardCash Works Sell Gift Cards for Cash : Users can sell their gift cards directly on the CardCash website. Payments are made via check, ACH deposit, or PayPal, typically within 1-2 days of order approval6. Trade Gift Cards : CardCash also allows users to trade their gift cards for new ones from a selection of available brands. Trading often provides better value compared to selling6. Instant Offers : Users receive an instant offer for their gift card after entering its details (merchant name and remaining balance). If accepted, the transaction is processed quickly6. Features No Mailing Required : Many exchanges can be completed online by entering the card number and PIN, though some cards may require mailing6. Wide Brand Selection : CardCash accepts gift cards from over 200 brands and offers discounts on purchased cards56. Fraud Prevention : The platform uses advanced tools like FraudFix to ensure secure transactions1. Additional Partnerships CardCash has partnered with platforms like Mercari to allow users to exchange gift cards for Mercari credit, which can be used for purchases on Mercari.com or its app3. It also collaborates with local retailers for in-person exchanges4. CardCash is a reliable option for converting unused gift cards into cash or trading them for more desirable options.



Background

As of 2025, several entities operate gift card exchange kiosks or provide similar services. Here’s a breakdown of the key operators:

Gift Card Exchange Kiosk Operators

Target: Target offers an in-store gift card exchange program at participating locations. Customers can trade unwanted gift cards for Target store credit or cash, typically receiving 75%–85% of the card’s value23. Walmart Money Centers: Walmart provides gift card exchange services at its Money Centers. Customers can exchange gift cards for cash, with rates ranging from 70%–80% of the card’s value3. Coinstar Exchange (Limited): Coinstar no longer operates its original yellow gift card exchange kiosks for cash transactions. However, Coinstar kiosks still offer eGift cards and other services, such as coin exchanges and cryptocurrency purchases15. CardCash Local Partners: CardCash partners with local retailers to provide in-person gift card exchanges. Rates typically range from 70%–85%, and the service is available in select grocery stores and other retail locations34. Grocery Stores: Chains like Kroger, Safeway, and Publix offer gift card exchange services at customer service desks or through partnerships with platforms like Cardpool3. Gas Stations and Electronics Stores: Some gas stations (e.g., Shell, Chevron) and electronics retailers (e.g., Best Buy) provide gift card exchange services at select locations3.

Why Did Coinstar Stop?

Coinstar discontinued its yellow gift card exchange kiosks on June 26, 2019, primarily due to operational challenges and shifting business priorities. These kiosks, which allowed customers to exchange unused gift cards for instant cash, were phased out as Coinstar refocused its efforts on its core coin-counting services and other offerings, such as e-gift cards and cryptocurrency transactions12.

Several factors likely contributed to the discontinuation:

Operational Costs: Maintaining the kiosks and managing the logistics of reselling exchanged gift cards through secondary markets may have been cost-prohibitive3. Fraud Prevention Challenges: The kiosks required identity verification to prevent fraud, adding complexity to operations3. Market Competition: Online platforms like CardCash and Raise gained popularity, offering similar services with greater convenience, which may have reduced demand for physical kiosks23.

Coinstar now focuses exclusively on its green coin-counting machines, which provide options for cash redemption, e-gift cards, or donations