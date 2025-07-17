RetailNow – Explore Intel Solutions at RSPA in July

RSPA RetailNow 2025

RetailNow 2025 is scheduled from July 27 to July 29, 2025, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. RetailNOW brings together leaders, innovators, and channel players from the retail, restaurant, grocery, and cannabis industries to foster connections crucial for business success. It is aimed at VARs, Resellers and Distributors. It is NOT open to the public. 170+ exhibitors, 500+ VARs, 400+ ISVs, 1,600+ total attendees, 50+ speakers, 18 VAR/ISV-focused educational breakouts, and 100-degree temperatures in Las Vegas. 🙂

meldCX — meldCX provides a suite of AI-driven software products and platforms focused on commercial devices and physical spaces, primarily targeting industries such as retail, hospitality, education, government, healthcare, and finance

UrwayHoldings – see the AI Connect Bar for Conversational AI Audio

Pyramid Computer — just introduced new 15″ Pixi Countertop kiosk Intel — Kathy Crumley leads one of the discussions and is in the booth OptConnect with max aware router— The max aware router gives you the best of both worlds: fully managed cellular connectivity, plus Wi-Fi, and the convenience, reliability, security, and cost savings of WAN failover. GoldFinger Monitors — Designed with the unique needs of our commercial partners in mind, Goldfinger Monitors has a solution for nearly every application. Discover the ideal solution to meet your touch screen and touchscreen needs.



See us in booth 445! Be sure and stop by our other members at the show:

Ingenico in 522

POSBANK #507

Datacap 428

NMI #123

POSIFLEX in 218

Insight Touch 127

Companies with booths include: Advantech-Aures, BlueStar, Heartland, ID Tech, Magtek, Partner Tech, PAX, Synnex and Verifone.

Finally, thanks for all the positive feedback since we announced RetailNOW will focus on helping VARs and ISVs better compete against the margin-obliterating, VC-backed, 800-number, one-size-fits-all POS providers who don’t have a channel. Visit the RetailNOW website for more details: www.GoRSPA.org/RetailNOW

It’s an expensive show, unless you’re a member. Why not become a member and network with like-minded individuals who are buying and selling? Apply here

The three most significant benefits of being a member of the Retail Solutions Providers Association (RSPA) are: 1. Access to Exclusive Member Programs and Services

RSPA members can participate in a wide range of benefit programs, including legal guidance, market data analysis, and business development resources. Members also receive “White Glove Service,” which includes personalized support from the Member Services Team and warm introductions to other members, helping them navigate the community and accelerate business growth. 2. Discounted Rates and Buying Power

Membership provides access to discounted rates for association events, health insurance, HR services, office supplies, promotional items, and more. These benefits are designed to give members—regardless of company size—buying power typically reserved for larger organizations, helping them reduce operational costs and improve ROI. 3. Networking and Strategic Relationship Opportunities

RSPA is North America’s largest community for VARs, software providers, vendors, and distributors in the retail, restaurant, grocery, and cannabis IT sectors. Membership unlocks opportunities to build strategic relationships, attend industry events at reduced rates, and connect with growth-oriented peers, vendors, and potential partners—fostering collaboration and business expansion.

We are a member and we are just a “little ol’ association”…

Exhibitors and Attendees: The event is expected to attract over 1,600 attendees and more than 165 exhibitors, showcasing a diverse range of products and services. Exhibitors include leading software developers, IT vendors, and distributors specializing in technologies such as contactless payments, cybersecurity, IoT, AI, and cloud computing.

Venue and Logistics: The event will be held at Caesars Palace, offering an expansive exhibit space of 80,000 square feet. The RSPA provides various resources for exhibitors, including a marketing toolkit to promote their participation and a vendor partner program to encourage channel partners to attend.

Education and Networking: RetailNow offers expanded educational tracks that focus on emerging trends and technologies within the retail and related sectors. Attendees can engage in networking opportunities, build partnerships, and gain insights into new regulations and security threats.

Event Activities: The conference includes a comprehensive agenda with keynote speakers, panel discussions, and workshops. Exhibitors can leverage the event to demonstrate their products and services, while attendees can explore the latest innovations in retail technology.

Target Audience: The event is not open to the public and is specifically designed for industry professionals, including VARs (Value-Added Resellers), software developers, vendors, and distributors.

Why Attend RetailNow 2025?

Speakers Scheduled — 43 speakers in total are scheduled.

Sponsors — 38 sponsors

Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry leaders and potential partners across multiple verticals.

Education and Insights: Stay updated on the latest trends, technologies, and best practices in retail IT.

Product Showcase: Explore and experience the latest retail solutions and technologies firsthand.

Business Growth: Develop strategic relationships and partnerships to enhance business growth.

Exhibitor Experience: Exhibitors at RetailNow benefit from a comprehensive marketing toolkit provided by RSPA, which includes event banners, social media templates, and email graphics to promote their participation. Additionally, exhibitors can participate in the Vendor Partner Program to sponsor their channel partners’ attendance, enhancing their networking opportunities.

RetailNow 2025 is a pivotal event for anyone involved in the retail technology sector, offering a platform for networking, education, and business development. With its focus on innovation and industry connections, it is an essential gathering for those seeking to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving retail landscape

