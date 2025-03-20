See Kiosk Association at RSPA RetailNow in July

RSPA RetailNow 2025

RetailNow 2025 is a prominent trade show and conference organized by the Retail Solutions Providers Association (RSPA), scheduled from July 27 to July 29, 2025, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. This event is designed to bring together leaders, innovators, and channel players from the retail, restaurant, grocery, and cannabis industries to foster connections crucial for business success. It is aimed at VARs, Resellers and Distributors. How to get people to sell your product for you. It is NOT open to the public.

See us in booth 445! Be sure and stop by POSBANK #507, Datacap 428, Insight Touch 127, NMI #123 and Ingenico in 522. We see POSIFLEX in 218 too. Companies with booths include: Advantech-Aures, BlueStar, Heartland, ID Tech, Magtek, Partner Tech, PAX, Synnex and Verifone.

Exhibitors and Attendees: The event expects over 1600 attendees and more than 165 exhibitors, showcasing a diverse range of products and services. Exhibitors include leading software developers, IT vendors, and distributors specializing in technologies such as contactless payments, cybersecurity, IoT, AI, and cloud computing.

Venue and Logistics: The event will be held at Caesars Palace, offering an expansive exhibit space of 80,000 square feet. The RSPA provides various resources for exhibitors, including a marketing toolkit to promote their participation and a vendor partner program to encourage channel partners to attend.

Education and Networking: RetailNow offers expanded education tracks focusing on emerging trends and technologies within the retail and related sectors. Attendees can engage in networking opportunities, build partnerships, and gain insights into new regulations and security threats.

Event Activities: The conference includes a comprehensive agenda with keynote speakers, panel discussions, and workshops. Exhibitors can leverage the event to demonstrate their products and services, while attendees can explore the latest innovations in retail technology.

Target Audience: The event is not open to the public and is specifically designed for industry professionals, including VARs (Value-Added Resellers), software developers, vendors, and distributors.

Why Attend RetailNow 2025?

Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry leaders and potential partners across multiple verticals.

Education and Insights: Stay updated on the latest trends, technologies, and best practices in retail IT.

Product Showcase: Explore and experience the latest retail solutions and technologies firsthand.

Business Growth: Develop strategic relationships and partnerships to enhance business growth.

Exhibitor Experience: Exhibitors at RetailNow benefit from a comprehensive marketing toolkit provided by RSPA, which includes event banners, social media templates, and email graphics to promote their participation. Additionally, exhibitors can participate in the Vendor Partner Program to sponsor their channel partners’ attendance, enhancing their networking opportunities.

Wrap

RetailNow 2025 is a pivotal event for anyone involved in the retail technology sector, offering a platform for networking, education, and business development. With its focus on innovation and industry connections, it is an essential gathering for those seeking to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving retail landscape

RetailNow Schedule

More Resources