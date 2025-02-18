RSPA – New Member Spotlight: Unattended Card Payments

We joined RSPA to gain more visibility on the hardware and services we provide to the ISV community offering point-of-sale solutions in retail and other verticals.

In one sentence, what do you want RSPA members to know about your business?

UCP Inc. is an authorized distributor and value-added reseller of payment hardware that you can rely on to configure and deploy your terminals correctly, and trust to support your merchants post installation.

Name one fun fact that makes your company different from others.

We decided long ago that we would never have an automated answering service. We treat our clients like family, and when family calls, you answer!

What new/existing technologies do you have an interest in learning more about?

We are really interested to see the innovative ways ISVs are leveraging AI in the retail and payment industries.

What would you tell other resellers like you about the need to join RSPA?

The member directory of the association’s website is a valuable tool in finding partners and solutions to resell in numerous industry verticals.

What is the most encouraging thing you see for the future of the point of sale technology industry? Since we specialize in payment systems for self-service we are often solutioning for harsh outdoor environments, so we are encouraged to see the adoption of contactless only payment technologies in our industry.