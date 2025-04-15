Digital Signage Vision Analytics – meldCX and ASUS

Digital Signage Analytics

Nice case study by ASUS. The case study details how meldCX®, a leader in vision analytics, partnered with ASUS to deploy its AI-powered Viana™ platform in retail environments using ASUS NUC hardware. The goal was to help retailers deliver personalized, data-driven experiences by leveraging real-time insights from vision analytics, which can optimize customer engagement, staff efficiency, and marketing effectiveness.

Key Points:

Challenge: Retailers using digital signage lacked visibility into performance metrics, conversion tracking, and audience segmentation, making it difficult to measure and optimize ROI.

Solution: meldCX® integrated its Viana™ vision analytics platform with ASUS NUC devices. The ASUS NUC offers high processing power, flexible hardware configurations, and support for multiple operating systems (Chrome, Windows, Ubuntu, Linux), making it suitable for diverse retail environments and rapid global deployment.

Results: The partnership enabled scalable, edge-based vision analytics, allowing meldCX® to deploy solutions across hundreds of screens in shopping malls. For one customer, the smart advertising solution increased retail media network advertising revenue by more than three times in a single month, with some deployments boosting ROI by up to 3.5x.

Expansion: The success of this collaboration has supported meldCX®’s global expansion, with deployments now active in North America, APJ, and EMEA regions.

About Viana™: The platform provides retailers with easy-to-deploy, low-code tools to capture insights such as age, gender, sentiment, and time spent in-store, helping optimize store layouts and marketing strategies. meldCX® has earned industry recognition and partnerships with major tech companies.

In summary, meldCX®’s use of ASUS NUC hardware for its Viana™ vision analytics platform has enabled retailers to significantly improve advertising ROI and operational efficiency, supporting rapid, scalable deployments worldwide18.

Excerpt

The Results: End Customer Doubled ROI Up To 3.5x

The meldCX®-ASUS partnership has provided the hardware foundation needed for the company to scale and deploy its vision analytics platform in retail environments across the globe.

With the ASUS NUC, meldCX® now has a high-performance solution capable of supporting its full range of applications, from advertising and retail analytics to vehicle and anonymous visitor monitoring. The numerous hardware options, flexible OS support, and compact form factor allow meldCX® to adapt each deployment to the customer’s location-specific needs.

For one retail customer, the company has completed deployments of vision analytics dynamic triggering at over 250 screens across multiple shopping malls.

“For one mall customer, our smart advertising solution has increased revenue through their retail media network advertising by more than 3 times in a month. ASUS support has been critical to achieving these design wins.”

