Outdoor Payment Terminals – Choosing the Right Payment Hardware

Choosing Payment Hardware for Outdoor Payment Terminals and Rugged Kiosks

Demand for outdoor payment terminals is on the rise as consumers increasingly expect fast, contactless, and secure payment options, regardless of where they make a purchase. According to Market Research Future, the outdoor payment terminal market industry is expected to grow from $5.42 billion in 2025 at an 8.82 percent CAGR to reach $11.61 billion in 2034. Drivers include a surge in outdoor activity, coupled with the broader shift toward a cashless economy. At the same time, advances in mobile and digital payments are providing ISVs and VARs with flexible, budget-friendly options for delivering the outdoor payment options that consumers demand.

What’s Different About an Outdoor Payment Terminal?

Unlike traditional payment terminals designed for use indoors, outdoor payment terminals are specifically engineered to withstand harsh environments while still delivering convenient, fast, and secure transactions. Look for the right feature set, including:

Engineered to Withstand Outdoor Temperatures

Payment hardware must protect internal components from extreme weather conditions, ensuring optimal performance and reliability of devices at all times. High temperatures can lead to overheating, so built-in cooling measures are essential. The device should also have protection against sudden temperature shifts from hot to cold, when condensation can form and damage the device.

High Ingress Protection (IP) Rating

Ingress protection (IP) ratings are the standard for grading the effectiveness of an enclosure against damage from liquids and dust. The first number in the two-digit rating indicates the level of dust protection provided by the device. Dust-tight, indicating complete protection from ingress of dust, has a rating of 6. Similarly, the second number indicates the degree of protection against liquids. Lower numbers, i.e., 3 or 4, indicate protection against water sprays, and a rating of 8 indicates complete protection when the device is immersed. Outdoor payment terminals should be capable of performing well for your customers’ use case.

Sunlight-readable Screen

Outdoor payment terminal screens must be easy to read in any lighting condition, especially under direct sunlight. A sunlight-readable screen minimizes glare and automatically adjusts brightness, ensuring users can easily see prompts and complete transactions without frustration.

Vandal- and Tamper-Resistant Construction

Outdoor kiosks are often placed in high-traffic areas and may not be monitored around the clock, making them more vulnerable to accidental damage or vandalism. Construction should include impact-resistant materials, such as tempered glass and reinforced metal, within a sturdy, theft-proof enclosure. This design protects against misuse and theft while

keeping the terminal functioning reliably, even with heavy daily use.

Who Is Deploying Outdoor Terminals?

Outdoor payment terminals are no longer limited to traditional use cases, such as ATMs and fuel pumps. They’re expanding into a wide range of industries in open-air environments where consumers demand convenience and speed, including:

Drive-thru food ordering: Quick-service restaurants are utilizing outdoor payment devices to streamline the payment process and keep lines short.

Outdoor self-service: From food ordering, ticketing, or merchandise sales kiosks at amusement parks and other event venues, self-checkout reduces wait times and improves customer flow.

EV charging payments: Electric vehicle charging stations rely on outdoor payment terminals to facilitate seamless and secure payments at charge points.

Transit ticketing: Public transportation systems are deploying rugged payment hardware at bus stops and train platforms, allowing passengers to purchase tickets on the go and at any hour.

Indoors or Outdoors, Payment Terminals Must Meet Consumer Expectations

The growing range of use cases for outdoor payment terminals reflects the shift toward convenience in any setting. However, you need to ensure merchants can meet consumer demand by integrating payment solutions that meet their expectations, including:

Accepting multiple payment methods: Support contactless cards, mobile wallets, QR code payments, and more to accommodate every customer’s preference.

Keeping payment data safe: Ensure compliance with the latest security standards to protect sensitive transaction data.

Providing a user-friendly interface: Offer an intuitive experience with clear prompts, readable text, and responsive touchscreens.

Delivering fast transaction speeds: Payment technology must be optimized for fast processing, even with high transaction volumes.

Omnichannel Payments Solutions for Any Environment

Merchants require solutions that are not only rugged and secure but also flexible enough to adapt to shifting customer expectations. Datacap’s omnichannel payments solutions support a wide range of plug and play pre-certified payments hardware and virtually all payment processors via one payments integration, giving ISVs and VARs the freedom to choose the correct device(s) and payment processor for each merchant use-case. Whether you’re supporting a drive-thru kiosk, an EV charging station, or any other self-service kiosk, Datacap delivers omnichannel, feature-rich payments functionality for every industry vertical. Ready to expand your portfolio with proven payment solutions that work wherever your merchants do business? Let’s talk.

More Outdoor Payment Terminal Resources