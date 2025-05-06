Conversational AI Audio Gets a Leg Up

AI Connect Bar for Audio Video

May 6th — The National Restaurant Association show will have some brand-new cutting edge audio technology on display. One of our sponsors for 8030 at NRA is URwayholdings and they will demo the AI Connect Bar prototype at NRA. High-quality noise-cancellation microphones plus high-quality speakers. Note that many AIOs have speakers but consider where they are located and aimed at. Usually facing away from customer.

Conversational AI can do terrific things, but first it has to hear and speak clearly to maximize effectiveness. We don’t need robots that don’t understand us or can’t understand us. We recommend visiting the Soundhound booth, where you can see the superb drive-thru example by Acrelec. Right now Soundhound and Sodaclick seem to be neck and neck. There are realistic demos and then there are staged scripted demos. If you can detect AI generated text, it is super easy to see. Acrelec has the best demos — Burger King AI Voice Ordering Drive Thru – ACRELEC

We expect the AI Connect Bar will include a camera as well (with AI onboard). Mounting options are designed for easy kiosks and easy large-format screens. Elotouch will likely offer it. We have beat up on Elo for audio/microphones and video forever.

Worth noting too that many AI systems completely fail due to one simple problem… No internet connection. This year the onboard integrated AI and operates perfectly in “Edge” mode. Cloud services are not required.

See It Live At The National Restaurant Association Show In Chicago May 17th–20th at the Elo Booth #6251 AND the SoundHound AI Booth #6466

More Conversational AI Audio Resources